Photos: NAATCO's HENRY VI: A Trilogy in Two Parts (Part Two)

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You can now get a first look at NAATCO's HENRY VI: A Trilogy in Two Parts (Part Two), directed and adapted by Stephen Brown-Fried. The cast of HENRY VI includes Tommy Bo (John Talbot), Rajesh Bose (York), Kimiye Corwin (Somerset), Myka Cue (Joan), John D. Haggerty (Talbot), Ðavid Lee Huỳnh (Charles, the Dauphin), Anna Ishida (Warwick), Paul Juhn (Suffolk), Mia Katigbak (Gloucester), Teresa Avia Lim (Margaret), Orville Mendoza (Jack Cade), Jon Norman Schneider (Henry VI), David Shih (Edward of York), Julyana Soelistyo (Richard), Sue Jin Song (Bedford), and James Yaegashi (Winchester). Casting is by tbd casting co.

HENRY VI features scenic design by dots; costume design by threeASFOUR; lighting design by Mextly Couzin; sound design by Kate Marvin; and prop management by Thomas Jenkeleit. Rakesh Palisetty is the associate director, Victoria Whooper is the production stage manager, and Genevieve Ortiz is the assistant stage manager.

The production will run in repertory with Part 1 playing on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Part 2 on Wednesdays and Fridays. For

the first weekend of performances, Part 1 will play on Saturday and Part 2 will play on Sunday. For all other weekend performances, both parts will run in repertory starting with a 1:00 p.m. showing of Part 1 and a 7:00 p.m. showing of Part 2.

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