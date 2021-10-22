Photos: Lindsay Crouse, Alma Cuervo, Judith Ivey & More Star in MORNING'S AT SEVEN Opening at Theatre at St. Clements

Morning's At Seven, Paul Osborn's treasured comedy classic, returns to New York this fall for the first time in 20 years featuring an all-star cast including Academy Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lindsay Crouse (The Homecoming), Obie Award winner Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!, Uncommon Women and Others), two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey (Steaming, Hurlyburly, The Heiress), Dan Lauria (Lombardi, A Christmas Story The Musical, TV's "The Wonder Years"), Academy Award nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed, Frost/Nixon), two-time Tony nominee Tony Roberts (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Annie Hall), Tony Award winner John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God), Keri Safran (Typhoid Mary at Barrington Stage), and Jonathan Spivey (The Front Page). Directed by Obie Award winner Dan Wackerman (artistic director of The Peccadillo Theater Company), Morning's At Seven is now playing a strictly limited engagement through January 9 at Theatre at St. Clement's, 423 W. 46th Street, NYC). Opening night is November 4.

Check out photos below!

Morning's At Seven is produced by Julian Schlossberg, Roy Furman, Eric Falkenstein, Sandy Robertson, Suzanne Grant, Anna Czekaj, Alexander "Sandy" Marshall, Jody H. Klein and Jamie deRoy, in association with The Peccadillo Theater Company and Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre.

The scenic design is by Harry Feiner; costume design by Barbara A. Bell; lighting design by James E. Lawlor III; and sound design by Quentin Chiappetta. Casting is by McCorkle Casting, Ltd.

The Associate Director is Elizabeth Van Dyke (Producing Artistic Director of Woodie King, Jr's New Federal Theatre).

Since its premiere, Broadway has seen two stellar revivals of Morning's At Seven. A 1980 production with Nancy Marchand, Maureen O'Sullivan, Elizabeth Wilson and Teressa Wright won the Tony Award for Reproduction of a Play or Musical. Another Tony-nominated Broadway production, presented by Lincoln Center Theatre and directed by Daniel Sullivan in 2002, featured Elizabeth Franz, Julie Hagerty, Buck Henry, Piper Laurie, Christopher Lloyd, Estelle Parsons and Frances Sternhagen.

Throughout its history, Morning's At Seven has been showered with critical praise. Among the countless raves for the play, Ben Brantley of The New York Times hailed "Morning's At Seven surprises Manhattan theatergoers every time it comes around. It's rare that a Broadway comedy seduces by stealth. The discreet miracle of Mr. Osborn's writing is in the shadows he weaves into the sunniest exchanges." In his Variety review, Charles Isherwood wrote "the play's pleasures are durable ones, and it affords a cast of veterans a chance to display their gifts. Osborn's writing is infused with clear-sighted but sympathetic wisdom." Terry Teachout of The Wall Street Journal calls Morning's At Seven "a great American play that ought to be far better known."

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION:

Morning's At Seven will play 12-week engagement through January 9 at Theatre at St. Clements, 423 W. 46th Street, NYC). Opening night is November 4. Performances are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7PM, and Saturday at 8PM, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM, and Sunday at 3PM. Tickets are $44 - $99. Premium seating is available. For tickets and information visit MorningsAt7.com or Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200.