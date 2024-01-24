Photos: International Arts Relations Presents the World Premiere of FUN WITH PANIC ATTACKS

International Arts Relations presents the World Premiere production of Fun with Panic Attacks. Created and performed by Florencia Lozano, performances run through Saturday January 27, 2024. See photos from the production below.

Featured in the production as performers are Sergio Caetano, Silvia Dioncio and Vasilios Leon. Newly announced collaborators and co-conspirators are Raul Abrego, Christine Bruno, Monique Carboni, Andre Fratto, Paul Martinez, Dalia Sevilla, Iris Zacarias, and Carmen Zilles.

Creator Florencia Lozano shared her vision for the creation of the piece, “I have always had a strong urge to share my experience around my panic disorder because it was the isolation around that condition which truly imprisoned me and which I suspect, might isolate others as well.”

Floppy explores her life's journey with anxiety as she invites you to take off your shoes, lie down on the floor and check in to see if you are holding your breath. Psychological funhouse meets choose-how-immersive-you-want-it-to-be theatrical event. An experiential offering into what overwhelms us and what might just save us.

Fun with Panic Attacks is an experiential, immersive performance piece, where audience members will be encouraged to check their belongings upon arrival, including phones and shoes. Audiences are welcome to bring slippers or heavy socks to wear for the duration of the performance and can choose from a variety of seating options, both traditional and non-traditional. For accommodation questions and requests, please email boxoffice@intartheatre.org

All performances will take place at INTAR Theatre (500 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019). For tickets, visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: Monique Carboni