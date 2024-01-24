Photos: International Arts Relations Presents the World Premiere of FUN WITH PANIC ATTACKS

Created and performed by Florencia  Lozano, performances run through Saturday January  27, 2024.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

International Arts Relations presents the World Premiere  production of Fun with Panic Attacks. Created and performed by Florencia  Lozano, performances run through Saturday January  27, 2024.  See photos from the production below.

Featured in the production as performers are Sergio Caetano, Silvia Dioncio and  Vasilios Leon. Newly announced collaborators and co-conspirators are Raul Abrego, Christine Bruno, Monique Carboni, Andre Fratto, Paul Martinez, Dalia  Sevilla, Iris Zacarias, and Carmen Zilles. 

Creator Florencia Lozano shared her vision for the creation of the piece, “I have always  had a strong urge to share my experience around my panic disorder because it was the  isolation around that condition which truly imprisoned me and which I suspect, might  isolate others as well.” 

Floppy explores her life's journey with anxiety as she invites you to take off your shoes,  lie down on the floor and check in to see if you are holding your breath. Psychological  funhouse meets choose-how-immersive-you-want-it-to-be theatrical event. An  experiential offering into what overwhelms us and what might just save us. 

Fun with Panic Attacks is an experiential, immersive performance piece, where  audience members will be encouraged to check their belongings upon arrival, including  phones and shoes. Audiences are welcome to bring slippers or heavy socks to wear for the  duration of the performance and can choose from a variety of seating options, both  traditional and non-traditional. For accommodation questions and requests, please email  boxoffice@intartheatre.org 

All performances will take place at INTAR Theatre (500 West 52nd Street, New York,  NY 10019). For tickets, visit Click Here

Photo Credit: Monique Carboni

Sergio Caetano, Silvia Dioncio, Florencia Lozano and Vasilios Leon

Florencia Lozano

Florencia Lozano

Florencia Lozano

Florencia Lozano, Silvia Dioncio

Florencia Lozano, Silvia Dioncio




