Photos: Inside THE ENERGY CURFEW MUSIC HOUR Featuring James Taylor and Gaby Moreno

The Energy Curfew Music Hour is an hour of music-driven revelry broadcast across the nation an hour before the lights go out. 

By: Dec. 05, 2023

See photos from the Saturday, December 2nd show of The Energy Curfew Music Hour, featuring the Grammy Award-winning band Punch Brothers with James Taylor and Gaby Moreno as special guests, at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue – one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible’s creative home for live performances in New York.

These performances will be recorded live and released as Audible Originals, extending their reach to millions of listeners around the world.

The Energy Curfew Music Hour kicked off with two sold-out shows on Saturday, November 11 (featuring special guests Louis Cato and Madison Cunningham) and Wednesday, November 15 (featuring special guests Vulfmon and Haley Heynderickx). Download photos from those shows here.

In an imagined near-future where electricity is rationed worldwide, America has instituted a weekly “Energy Curfew,” when the grid goes down completely for 24 hours to promote the unplugged lifestyle. The Energy Curfew Music Hour is an hour of music-driven revelry broadcast across the nation an hour before the lights go out. And you’re invited to the recording! Created by Chris Thile and Claire Coffee, each episode of this fully acoustic musical variety show is performed and recorded live with Punch Brothers hosting very special guests in a night of music and one-night-only collaboration you won’t want to miss.

Upcoming live performance dates for The Energy Curfew Music Hour include:

  • Wednesday, December 6 at 7PM, featuring special guests Jason Isbell and Emily King
  • Sunday, December 10 at 7PM, featuring special guests Sylvan Esso and The A’s
  • Wednesday, January 10 at 7PM, with special guest artists to be announced soon
  • Wednesday, January 24 at 7PM, with special guest artists to be announced soon
  • Saturday, January 27 at 7PM, with special guest artists to be announced soon

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

James Taylor and Gaby Moreno

James Taylor

James Taylor

James Taylor

James Taylor

The Energy Curfew Music Hour

The Energy Curfew Music Hour

The Energy Curfew Music Hour

Gaby Moreno

Gaby Moreno

The Energy Curfew Music Hour

The Energy Curfew Music Hour

Gaby Moreno

James Taylor

James Taylor

James Taylor

