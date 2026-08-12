Photos: Inside Rehearsals for TRULY, HOWARD HUGHES at York Theatre Company

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The York Theatre Company's 2026-27 season will begin with Frank Evans, Jennifer Paulson-Lee, and James Scully's Truly, Howard Hughes. Get a first look at rehearsal photos!

Running from September 9 to October 4th, Truly, Howard Hughes is an unconventional love story following one of the 20th century's most fascinating figures: aviator, filmmaker, businessman, and recluse, Howard Robard Hughes, Jr.

The cast features Sean MacLaughlin as Howard Hughes, Madison Claire Parks as Ella Botts Rice, Abby Church as Katharine Hepburn, Melvin Tunstall as Glenn, Dana Winkle as Aunt Annette, Candice Hatakeyama as Nadine Henley, Antonio Beverly as Charles, and James Judy as Uncle Rupert. The ensemble includes Bryan Hunt, Harrison Drake, and Kelly Sheehan.

Photo credit: Shawn Salley

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