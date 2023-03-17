Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel

Notables in attendance included Daniel K. Isaac and Lilly Moran, Julie Benko, Christopher Sieber, and Bruce Sussman.

Mar. 17, 2023  

On Monday evening, The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, opened the critically acclaimed production of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart. Now playing a strictly limited engagement in The Club Car through April 30.

See photos below!

Notables in attendance included Daniel K. Isaac and Lilly Moran (Billions), Julie Benko (Funny Girl), Christopher Sieber (The Prom, Company), and Bruce Sussman (co-author of the Drama Desk Award-winning Harmony).

The show, a transporting and music-filled Scottish folk theater fable, played an acclaimed engagement at The McKittrick Hotel in 2016-17. The residency was extended three times due to popular demand and earned a Drama Desk Award for "Unique Theatrical Experience."

The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart unfolds among and around its audience, weaving an ingenious, lyrical, and enchanting story told with live music throughout its intimate and supernatural setting. The Club Car is transformed into a high-spirited Scottish pub for the occasion.

The cast features Ewan Black, Charlene Boyd, Charlie West, Natali McCleary, and Gavin Jon Wright.




