Photos: Inside Opening Night of BECOMING DR. RUTH

Becoming Dr. Ruth, starring Tovah Feldshuh and written by Mark St. Germain, enjoyed a successful evening for its Off-Broadway opening night at Edmond J. Safra Hall at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York on Thursday, December 16.

The one-woman show, which was staged to critical acclaim in Bay Street's 30th anniversary Mainstage Season, will run at the Museum of Jewish Heritage through Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Museum of Jewish Heritage's newly renovated, state-of-the-art theater in Battery Park City. Tickets start at $59 and are now on sale at baystreet.org. The production has a runtime of 90 minutes with no intermission and be performed in compliance with current New York State health and safety requirements for indoor performances.

The opening night featured an appearance from Dr. Ruth Westheimer, who joined star Tovah Feldshuh on stage following the performance and greeted a long line of guests at the opening night after party. Attendees included President and CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage, Jack Kliger; Broadway producers Jamie deRoy, Mary Maggio, and Neal Rubinstein; Broadway HD co-founder and Broadway League Member Bonnie Comley and Bay Street Board Member Stewart Lane; and Bay Street Theater Board Members Carol Konner, Wendy Hashmall and her husband, David, and Eric Segal and his wife, Joyce.

Directed by Bay Street Theater's Artistic Director Scott Schwartz, Becoming Dr. Ruth chronicles the life of noted psychologist Dr. Ruth Westheimer, from her early years fleeing Nazi Germany, living as an orphan in Switzerland, to her service in the Israeli armed forces as a sharpshooter, and her later life and career in New York. Becoming Dr. Ruth is a humorous and heartfelt portrait detailing Dr. Ruth's remarkable journey against so many odds to become a pioneer in the psychology of human sexuality and the world's most famous sex therapist.

Becoming Dr. Ruth reunites Feldshuh and Schwartz in New York for the first time since their major success with Golda's Balcony-which became the longest running one-woman show in Broadway history.