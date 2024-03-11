Photos: Go Inside The Recording Studio For The ISABELLA OF BOSTON Developmental Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical theater writing duo Ingvarson & Klein have announced the upcoming release of Isabella of Boston: Developmental Recording. Go inside the studio to see the team record their new musical in photos below!

The recording releases digitally on all major platforms April 14, with lead single I Am My Museum featuring L Morgan Lee out March 18.

With a book by Avery L. Ingvarson, music and lyrics by Neil Klein, Isabella of Boston follows Isabella Stewart Gardner: scandalizing socialite, art collector, and curator of the infamous Gardner museum where 13 works of art were stolen in 1990 and never recovered. Due to a unique clause in Isabella’s will, the empty frames of the stolen paintings hang on the walls indefinitely, reminding each visitor of what was lost. The artists responsible for the creation of these stolen works shepard the audience through Isabella’s story as she faces speculation of affairs, the loss of her husband, the monumental making of her museum, and even smuggling art – pieces she said that she could not go without– illegally into the United States. Isabella was a well documented person throughout her long life, at times delighting in the stories spun by the tabloids and at others demanding friends burn all her correspondence. Isabella of Boston reminds us that while legacy can be created, it can just as easily be warped by time. Like paintings cut out of their frames, casting shadows over a long and fascinating life, legacy is ultimately left up to the living.

The album features the talents of L Morgan Lee (Isabella), Miki Abraham (Mary Berenson), Ariella Serur (Vermeer), Olivia Billings (Rembrandt), James C Harris (Degas), Rodrigo Ignacio Cruz (Manet), Christian Harward (John Singer Sargent), RJ Christian (Bernard Berenson), with additional Isabella vocals from Devin Zain, Evie Schuckman, and Delaney Ager.

The album is mixed and mastered by Jesse Timm, and features Neil Klein, Danielle Breitstein, Matilde Heckler, Daniel Chouinard, Nick Potocki, Jesse Timm, and Skyler Fortgang as musicians. The musical is orchestrated by Neil Klein, Danielle Breitstein, and Joey Joseph-Jubayr.

Photo Credit: Avery L. Ingvarson