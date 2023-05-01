Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside The Acting Company's Reimagined Renaissance Gala

The evening included a new song from Grammy Award winner, Tony and Emmy nominee Sara Bareilles dedicated to Dakin Matthews. 

May. 01, 2023  

The Acting Company put on a wonderful gala featuring Ezra Knight as the host. The Acting Company's annual Reimagined Renaissance Gala which honored Rainn Wilson and Dakin Matthews, on April 24, 2023 at Capitale (130 Bowery). The evening included a new song from Grammy Award winner, Tony and Emmy nominee Sara Bareilles dedicated to Dakin Matthews. There were additional appearances by Kelley Curran ("The Gilded Age"), Allen Gilmore (Objects in the Mirror), and Chelsea Williams (Death of a Salesman).

See photos below!

Other guests include The Acting Company alumni Megan Bartle, Stephen DeRosa, and Darius Deon. Co-Chairs of the event, Timothy K. Saunders Jr. and Tejal P. Wadhwani and the Gala Committee includes J. Barclay Collins II, Peter H. Darrow, John N. Gilbert, Margot Harley, Dana Ivey, Jessie Kelly, Dakin Matthews, Angela Pierce, Richard Reilly, Louis Rodriguez, Jean-Luc Sinniger, Earl D. Weiner, and Lori-Ann Wynter.

Photo credit: Nina Wurtzel, Lia Chang




