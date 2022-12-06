Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3
The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS officially opened on Monday, December 5 at the Claire Tow Theater.
See photos from opening night below!
YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS is a new play written by Julia May Jonas and directed by Annie Tippe. The play features Hannah Cabell, Cole Doman, Annie Fang, Savidu Geevaratne, and Mia Pak and has sets by Brett J. Banakis, costumes by Wendy Yang, lighting by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound by Stowe Nelson, and original music by Brian Cavanagh-Strong. Karen Evanouskas is the Stage Manager.
Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel
Annie Fang
Savidu Geevaratne, Annie Fang, Hannah Cabell, Cole Doman and Mia Pak
Annie Fang, Hannah Cabel and Mia Pak
The cast with Annie Tippe and Brian Cavanagh-Strong
Savidu Geevaratne
Savidu Geevaratne and Cole Doman
