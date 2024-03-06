Photos: Get a First Look at Charles Busch's IBSEN'S GHOST Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PRIMARY STAGES and 59E59 Theaters are presenting Ibsen's Ghost: An Irresponsible Biographical Fantasy, a new play written by and starring Charles Busch and directed by Carl Andress. Ibsen's Ghost is currently in previews at 59E59’s Theater A and will officially open on March 14 for a limited run through April 14.

The cast of Ibsen’s Ghost will include Charles Busch as Suzannah Ibsen, Thomas Gibson (“Dharma & Greg,” “Criminal Minds”) as Wolf, Jen Cody (Shrek the Musical) as Gerda, Christopher Borg (The Confession of Lily Dare) as George Elstad/The Rat Wife, Tony Award winner Judy Kaye (Diana: The Musical) as Magdalene Thoresen, and Jennifer Van Dyck (The Confession of Lily Dare, Hedda Gabler) as Hanna Solberg. Kate Hampton (The Rat Trap) will serve as the standby for Susannah Ibsen.



The play Ibsen never wrote - but with more laughs and a happy ending!



Shortly after the death of celebrated playwright Henrik Ibsen, his widow Susannah receives word that her husband’s former protégée is in town peddling a libelous diary exposing the playwright’s misdeeds. Enlisting help from her sharp-witted stepmother, Ibsen’s long-lost illegitimate son, a servant girl with a wayward pelvis, and an enigmatic rodent exterminator known as the Rat Wife, Susannah sets out to preserve her husband’s legacy by any means necessary.



Written by and starring the legendary Charles Busch, Ibsen's Ghost tells a tall (and hilarious) tale of the toll a great man’s ghost takes on the women at the soul of his work.

