Photos: George Takei Visits THE WOMAN IN BLACK

GEORGE TAKEI made it to Chelsea and the McKittrick Hotel to see the hit play "The Woman In Black" and congratulated the cast of 2 , (left) DAVID ACTON and (right) JAMES EVANS after the show.

The ghost play in a pub has been thrilling audiences in this return engagement at the McKittrick (home of "Sleep No More") and has been extended through March 13th.