Photos: George Takei Visits THE WOMAN IN BLACK

pixeltracker

The ghost play in a pub has been thrilling audiences in this return engagement at the McKittrick (home of “Sleep No More”) and has been extended through March 13th.

Dec. 20, 2021  

GEORGE TAKEI made it to Chelsea and the McKittrick Hotel to see the hit play "The Woman In Black" and congratulated the cast of 2 , (left) DAVID ACTON and (right) JAMES EVANS after the show.

Check out photos below!

The Woman in Black tells the story of a young lawyer who stumbles upon a small town with a grave secret. Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation comes dramatically alive in Robin Herford's gripping production of Dame Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost novel.

Photos: Paul Aphisit

The Woman in Black
David Acton, George Takei, James Evans

The Woman in Black
David Acton, George Takei, James Evans


