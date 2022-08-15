Photos: First Look at PATIENCE at Second Stage Theater

Second Stage Theater is now presenting PATIENCE by JOHNNY G. LLOYD. The production is directed by Zhailon Levingston and featured Justiin Davis, Jonathan Burke, Nemuna Ceesay, Zainab Barry, and Mary E. Hodges.

PATIENCE began previews on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 and officially opens on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Second Stage's Uptown home, The McGinn/Cazale Theater (2162 Broadway).

Daniel plays solitaire. Professionally. He's very good - some would say the best. But he is ready to retire and settle into that perfect new house with his husband-to-be, Jordan. He's just got to hold it together through one final, career-defining match. A sports-inspired fantasia, PATIENCE is a meditation on black excellence, next chapters, and playing a very long game alone.

The full creative team for PATIENCE includes scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costume design by Avery Reed, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Christopher Darbassie, and casting by Destiny Lilly, CSA, of The Telsey Office.