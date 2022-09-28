Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Gabby Beans, Bartley Booz & More in I'M REVOLTING World Premiere at Atlantic Theater Company

I'm Revolting also features Patrice Johnson Chevannes (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), Laura Esterman (The Woman's Party), Glenn Fitzgerald (The True) and more.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere production of I'm Revolting, written by Gracie Gardner, and directed by Knud Adams, is now in performances and will open Wednesday, October 5th for a limited engagement through Sunday, October 16th, 2022 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Get a first look at photos below!

I'm Revolting features Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans (The Skin of Our Teeth), Bartley Booz (Hamlet/Oresteia), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), Laura Esterman (The Woman's Party), Glenn Fitzgerald (The True), Peter Gerety (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), Emily Cass McDonnell (Bodies They Ritual), Alicia Pilgrim (Cullud Wattah), and Patrick Vaill (Oklahoma!).

At a skin cancer clinic in NYC (not the famous one), patients wait to find out how much of themselves they're about to lose. Atlantic Theater Company is welcoming back Drama Desk Award nominee Knud Adams (English) teaming up with Relentless Award winner Gracie Gardner for her Off-Broadway debut.

I'm Revolting features scenic design by Marsha Ginsberg, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Kate McGee, sound design by Bray Poor, and casting by The Telsey Office: William Cantler, CSA; Destiny Lilly, CSA. Alex H. Hajjar will serve as production stage manager.

Gracie Gardner is a 2020-2021 Tow Playwright-in-Residence.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Ace Young To Lead World Premiere of VATICAN FALLS at The Tank This FallAce Young To Lead World Premiere of VATICAN FALLS at The Tank This Fall
September 28, 2022

Vatican Falls, the controversial play written by Frank J. Avella that closely examines the Catholic sex abuse scandal while telling real survivor stories and exploring the fictional journey of one particular survivor will make its world premiere this Fall in a limited engagement run Off-Broadway.
SOPHIE SUCKS FACE Heads To Soho Playhouse This NovemberSOPHIE SUCKS FACE Heads To Soho Playhouse This November
September 28, 2022

Sophie Zucker (Apple TV's 'Dickinson,' HBOMax, 'Ladies Who Ranch'), brings her raucous solo musical Sophie Sucks Face to Soho Playhouse. This new musical about love, incest, the widowhood effect, and American-Israeli relations.
Fifteen Artists Selected for WP Theater 2022-2024 'PIPELINE' LabFifteen Artists Selected for WP Theater 2022-2024 'PIPELINE' Lab
September 28, 2022

WP THEATER has announced the fifteen artists selected for the 2022-2024 WP Lab. The two-year residency begins now, and culminates with the biennial WP Pipeline Festival in 2024.
Roger Q. Mason to Present New Play HIDE AND HIDE as Part of Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival in OctoberRoger Q. Mason to Present New Play HIDE AND HIDE as Part of Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival in October
September 28, 2022

Fresh off the critically-acclaimed world premiere of Lavender Men in Los Angeles, Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason will return to New York with a special public reading of their newest play Hide and Hide, presented as part of the Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival at Theatre Row on Wednesday, October 12 at 7pm.
Gordon Farrell's ALICE AGAIN to Premiere at the Trinity Theatre in OctoberGordon Farrell's ALICE AGAIN to Premiere at the Trinity Theatre in October
September 28, 2022

Alice Again, the full-length show by award-winning Broadway playwright, Gordon Farrell (The Lifespan of a Fact starring Daniel Radcliffe) premieres in NYC on October 27 through November 5, 2022at the Trinity Theatre.