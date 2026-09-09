Photos: First Look at Arlekin's DELIRIUM at The Space at Irondale
See Andrey Burkovskiy and Chulpan Khamatova on stage.
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You can now get a first look at production photos for the New York Premiere of the -Arlekin! production of Delirium, a bold new adaptation of Eugène Ionesco’s Frenzy for Two, Or More, adapted and directed by recent Lortel Award winner Igor Golyak.
Delirium will begin performances at The Space at Irondale on September 8, 2026, with an opening night set for September 24, for a limited run through Saturday, October 24, 2026.
International Artists Andrey Burkovskiy and Chulpan Khamatova will continue to star in this comic, deeply human piece about survival, love, and the fragile architecture of reality.
In Delirium, a couple is locked in an endless argument while the world outside collapses into chaos. As the boundaries between reality and delusion dissolve, Khamatova (“Her”) and Burkovskiy (“Him”) inhabit a space where conflict becomes connection, and contradiction becomes a form of devotion. What begins as absurdist comedy reveals its deeper truth: two people fighting not against each other, but for each other’s continued existence.
Photo credit: Austin Ruffer
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