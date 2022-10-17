Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at AS YOU LIKE IT at Frog & Peach Theatre Company

Join Rosalind & Celia as they flee into the Forest of Arden for romance, music, & adventures in cross-dressing in Shakespeare’s startlingly modern comedy, AS YOU LIKE IT.

Oct. 17, 2022  

On October 6th, Frog & Peach Theatre Company premiered AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre 71. The Shakespeare ensemble returned to the stage with a LIVE showing of their long-anticipated comedy blockbuster. Directed by Lynnea Benson, the production will feature music by Ted Zurkowski, Lyrics by WS.

See photos below!


AS YOU LIKE IT began previews on September 30th at Theatre 71, 152 West 71st St. with their official opening on Thursday, October 6th.


Join Rosalind & Celia as they flee into the Forest of Arden for romance, music, & adventures in cross-dressing in Shakespeare's startlingly modern comedy, AS YOU LIKE IT. Meet the lovesick Orlando, femme fatale Phebe, the wickedly funny Touchstone, the dreamy Jaques, & the glamorous court in exile led by Queen Senior. Murder attempts, lion attacks, not even visits from the gods can stop the glorious fun of AS YOU LIKE IT!

The cast of AS YOU LIKE IT features Alyssa Diamond, Amy Frances Quint, Ange Berneau, Anuj Parikh, Bellamy Ridinger, Calley Light, Camelia Iturregui Fuertes, Casey Young, Coleman Shu-Tung, David Arthur Bachrach, David Elyha, Eric Doss, Hester Wilkinson, Jaixa Irizarry, John L. Payne, Jonathan Reed Wexler, Kyle Primack, Martin Bodenheimer, Riley Scott Steven Ungar, Tony Savage Thorn, Ty-Quan Payne, and Vivien Landau (Shiva Baby).


The production's set & costume design is by Asa Benally, lighting design by Obie & Drama Desk Award winner Dennis Parichy, choreography by Geneva Jenkins, Violence Coordinator Marcus Watson and The Production Stage Manager is Sydnee Davis.


Performances of AS YOU LIKE IT are as follows:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 3:00PM.

NOTE: There is also a Wednesday performance on 10/19 at 7:30PM.


Students with valid school ID can use promo code CELIA-Tickets which are just $19.99 thru 10/16! Theatre Lovers ages 65+ use promo code QUEEN- Tickets are just $19.99 thru 10/16.

Early Birds use code THELARK to save $15.


*Running time: 2hrs, 15 mins. One intermission.

Photo credit: Maria Baranova

Alyssa Diamond & Amy Frances Quint

Foreground L to R John L Payne & Kyle Primack Background L to R David Arthur Bachrach, Ange Berneau, Tony Savage Thorn, Amy Frances Quint, Alyssa Diamond & Eric Doss

John L Payne & Vivien Landau

David Arthur Bachrach & Ange Berneau

Ty-Quan Payne & Casey Young

Alyssa Diamond & Anuj Parikh

David Elyha with ensemble

Eric Doss

Amy Frances Quint & Kyle Primack



