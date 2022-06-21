Photos: First Look At LITTLE EGG, BIG WORLD At Theatre Row

A story of donor conception and reproductive justice takes the stage with Little Egg, Big World is premiering June 24th at 8pm as part of Broadway Bound Theatre Festival.

As two sides of one life, Little Egg and Grown Uterus fight to reconcile themselves as both a donor child and an egg donor. Along the way, they sort through a jumble of thoughts as a host of real and imagined characters come to life: from parents and geneticists, to Google itself. As Little Egg searches for her father, and Grown Uterus tries to come to terms with anonymous donation, the two navigate through trials of identity and abandonment, betrayal and curiosity, love and discovery.

Rachel Leighson and Olivia Miller lead the cast at Grown Uterus and Little Egg, alongside Kristin Sgarro (Ensemble 1) and Patricia Lawrence (Ensemble 2). Little Egg, Big World is directed by Courtney Seyl, stage managed by Tori Vitucci, and produced by Ian McQueen and Max Needle, with lighting design by Jessica Choi. This presentation of Little Egg, Big World is an Equity Approved Showcase. Rachel Leighson and Olivia Miller appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.