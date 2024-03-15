Photos: First Look At CONVERSATIONS WITH MY ATTORNEY At NYC Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Suzanne Bachner's play Conversations with My Divorce Attorney is coming to The New York City Fringe in April. The play was previously developed during Covid culminating in a unique virtual reading production which had its world premiere run on Broadway On Demand. The play will run for five performances between April 3 - 19 at 14Y Theater at the 14th Street Y.

What if love is not enough? Conversations with My Divorce Attorney is a fast-paced 90-minute 2-hander about a heartbroken NYC playwright who strikes up a cross-country connection with her LA Divorce Attorney at the top of his game. A brutally funny dramatic comedy about love, loss and never letting go.

The play stars Kat Nardizzi (Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical/Off-Broadway Soho Playhouse) and Bob Brader (RISK! Podcast & Spitting In The Face Of The Devil/Best Script and Best Encore at the United Solo).

The creative team features projection and sound design by Chris Kateff, original music by Dan Siegler, Siegler’s original song ‘Maybe’ performed by Deanna Kirk, website design by Michael Koch, set, costume, and prop design by Nadia Volvic, lighting design by John Tees and Associate Producer Nathan Faudree. Produced by JMTC Theatre.

Tickets and More Information

Conversations with My Divorce Attorney runs April 3 to the 19 with performances on Wednesday April 3 at 5:30pm, Tuesday April 9 at 7:10pm, Tuesday April 11 at 8:50pm, Monday April 15 at 5:30pm, and Friday April 19 at 7:10pm. Running time: 90 minutes.

14Y Theater at the 14th Street Y is located at 344 East 14th Street (between 1st and 2nd Avenues), 2nd floor (elevator access/wheelchair accessible), New York, NY 10003. Subway: L train to 1st Avenue. Tickets are $25 for in person general admission, $20 for streaming and are available at www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:626. Sliding scale tickets are also available.

More information available at www.conversationswithmydivorceattorney.com.