Photos: First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway At The Players Theatre

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, which means that A Christmas Carol the Musical is returning Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre in Greenwich Village – this year celebrating its 15th anniversary season!

Based on Charles Dickens’ masterpiece, the production features all original live music by Michael Sgouros and book by Brenda Bell that transports audiences back to Victorian London.

Setting the opening scene on the London streets are a group of carolers (Shea Coughlin, Maximilian Johnson, Ameerah Muhammad, Maxwell Davis Swangel, Luke Surretsky, and Celeste Vandermillen). We also meet Agy (Brenda Bell), the Solicitor Mrs. Holly (Sue-Ellen Mandell) Paper Boy (Avery Ilardi), Fred (Aidan Kirby) Franny (Andrea Woodbridge) Bob Cratchit (Randy Kessenich) and of course, Ebenezer Scrooge (Eric Fletcher).

As in the novel, Scrooge is soon visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley (Luke Surretsky) with torturous wraiths (Shea Coughlin and Sara Horiuchi), who keep him in chains. Scrooge is warned that his behavior will lead to his doom and is then visited by the Ghost of Christmas Past (Andrea Woodbridge) who shows him scenes from his childhood and young adulthood. Memories of his sister Fan (Amanda Sweeney), and old friends Dick (Maxwell Davis Swangel), Mr. Fezziwig (Aidan Kirby), Mrs. Fezziwig (Courtney Hansen), and his true love Belle (Lexie Showalter) soon have him regretting his past actions.

The Ghost of Christmas Present (Brenda Bell) greets Scrooge next, showing him what it’s like for his fellow Londoners struggling to make ends meet. He sees Bob Cratchit, Mrs. Cratchit (Lexie Showalter), Patricia Cratchit (Amanda Sweeney), and Tiny Tim (Owen Corrigan, Nicholas Crocco, Rosie Ilardi, Manuel Lausell, Wallace Wu). He sees Poor Nora (Courtney Hansen) and others who are struggling to stay warm on the streets while still maintaining the joy that comes with the holiday season.

Next Scrooge is shown his possible future if he continues along his current path by the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (Courtney Hansen). He sees Agy, Digs (Luke Surretsky), and Midge (Shea Coughlin) celebrating his demise in the show-stopping number “The Penny-Pincher”, which along with the site of his own grave prompts Scrooge to change once and for all.

“We are so excited to be presenting A Christmas Carol the Musical for the 15th year,” said director Brenda Bell. “We hear from so many people how this show has touched their lives and become a part of their yearly NYC family tradition for the holiday season.”

Lighting by Jessica Choi, cheerful period costumes by Courtney Hansen and an authentic Pantos set by London artist Cleo Pettitt bring the story to life alongside the actors, and live music by Michael Sgouros, Britton Matthews, Sean Statser, and Em Sgouros make the Christmas-in-Victorian London complete.

There is a special free family workshop at 10am on Sundays before the 11am performance where families meet the composer, playwright, and Scrooge himself (offering reassurance to the younger audience members that the ghosts are really just actors pretending), followed by a Christmas craft, making this the perfect family activity for a Sunday morning.

“A Christmas Carol the Musical” runs through December 30th on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7pm. Saturday matinee at 3p and Sunday Family Matinee at 11a and a 2p matinee. Performances are at The Players Theatre located at 115 MacDougal Street (between Bleecker and West 3rd). Tickets are $40-$60 and can be purchased at Click Here or at the box office.