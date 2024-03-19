Photos: David Lawrence and Debbie Gravitte Perform A TOAST TO STEVE & EYDIE

The performance was on March 18.
Last night, March 18, David Lawrence, the Emmy nominated son of Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gormé, and Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte, celebrated the musical legacy of Steve & Eydie with “A Toast To Steve & Eydie,” a one-night-only event at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall.
Lawrence and Gravitte, backed by a 30-piece orchestra directed by Tedd Firth, sang a program of Steve & Eydie's greatest hits before a sold-out crowd that included Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Jason Robert Brown, Marc Shaiman and director/choreographer Jeff Calhoun and more.
Check out photos from the event below!
Photo Credit: Russ Rowland
Videos