Photos: David Lawrence and Debbie Gravitte Perform A TOAST TO STEVE & EYDIE

Last night, March 18, David Lawrence, the Emmy nominated son of Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gormé, and Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte, celebrated the musical legacy of Steve & Eydie with “A Toast To Steve & Eydie,” a one-night-only event at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall.

Lawrence and Gravitte, backed by a 30-piece orchestra directed by Tedd Firth, sang a program of Steve & Eydie's greatest hits before a sold-out crowd that included Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Jason Robert Brown, Marc Shaiman and director/choreographer Jeff Calhoun and more.

Check out photos from the event below!