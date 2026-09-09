Photos: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF AL TAPPER First Look

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AMT Theater has released its first look at the strictly limited four-week engagement of the new musical AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF Al Tapper.

Part concert, part comedy, and part affectionate roast, the musical celebration runs the gamut from Stephen Sondheim to Joey Buttafuoco—with stops along the way for Doris Day, Vladimir Putin, teenage lust, middle-aged regret, and the occasional Dirty Martini.

With Al appearing on screen and a live company bringing his songs to life, AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF Al Tapper proves that one man’s memories can be funny, touching, outrageous, and just inappropriate enough to deserve their own musical.

Dubbed as “The Most Accomplished Man You Have Never Heard Of” Al Tapper has written eleven musicals, produced award-winning films (including Broadway: The Golden Age, By The Legends Who Were There and Broadway Musicals…A Jewish Legacy), composed hundreds of songs—and even invented that little tab on your coffee-cup lid. Yet, no one knew his name…. until now!

The musical stars Lara Allison, Emily Taylor Kaufman, Dan Olson, and Nathan Pecchia. Reese Henrick and Lawson Lewallen will serve as swings. AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF Al Tapper begins performances on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at the AMT THEATER (354 West 45th Street), and will officially open on Thursday, September 10, 2026, for a strictly limited 4-week engagement.

Photo credit: Russ Rowland

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