Photo Flash: TodayTixÂ Celebrates Release Of Concept Album BROWNSTONE

TodayTix celebrated the concept album release of "Brownstone," a new musical written by acclaimed singer/songwriter Brian Gallagher, with a one-night only concert at City Winery (155 Varick St.) last night as part of the TodayTix Presents series.

The sold-out show featured performances from Gallagher himself, along with Megan Hilty, Celisse Henderson, Matt Cusson and Erica Sweany.

Gallagher, who also wrote the new work, took the audience on the musical journey of "Brownstone," a new gritty, rock 'n' roll thriller, that follows the murderous Odd Mrs. Dodd as she stalks and ultimately dispatches each of the inhabitants of her four-story brownstone in the East Village of New York City.

