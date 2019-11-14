Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside the One Night Only Performance of ROBIN & ME

Abingdon Theatre Company (Chad Austin, Artistic Director) beginning its 27th season presented a one-night only special event: a staged reading of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness, a new solo work written and performed by Dave Droxler, directed by Devin Dunne Cannon at The Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street), on Monday, November 11th at 7pm.

Robin & Me is a fast-paced, semi-autobiographical, one-man show about how a little boy named Dave creates an imaginary friend of Robin Williams to help him navigate through his anxiety and the rough terrain of life. But as Dave's relationship with his father becomes more strained through the years, and he learns he'll become the father of a boy himself, everything culminates into a tidal wave of feelings that can only be harbored by Robins help.



"I'm thrilled to bring these special events to the Abingdon audience, in celebration of our 27th season," says Chad Austin, Abingdon Theatre Company's Artistic Director. "Dave Droxler is a force to be reckoned with delivering a hilarious, moving, at times heart breaking, eighty minutes of pure joy that is not to be missed."

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Dave Droxler (Writer/Performer) New York Theater: Candide, directed by Hal Prince and choreographed by Pat Birch (NYC Opera), Sweetee (Signature Theatre), Honky (Urban Stages), Walken On Sunshine (FringeNYC), The Man Who Laughs (Stolen Chair Theater). TV/Film: Nick Jr's "Sunny Day" and "Santiago Of the Seas", "How to Get Away With Murder," "Limitless." www.davedroxler.com.

Devin Dunne Cannon (Director) holds a BFA from New School University. As a director she has developed countless new works in and around the tri-state area including productions for NYMF's Next Link, The Victory Theatre in Chicago, and a female driven storytelling collective called The Mother Line Story Telling Project (HERE Arts Center). Most notably, Devin was one of the original creators and performers of The Woodsman (59E59/New World Stages), before eventually stepping out as associate director when the show moved Off Broadway.

The Abingdon Theatre Company is dedicated to developing and producing brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. The company provides a safe home where playwrights, directors and actors can collaborate within a supportive and nurturing environment. We search for stories about the human experience that reflect our social, political, historical and cultural diversity. We are acutely aware of the theatre's power to unite disparate population groups through stories about common human interests, and we strive to shed light on a variety of perspectives. In January 1993, a group of five professional theatre artists eager for ongoing collaboration and greater control over their creative lives gathered in a brownstone near New York City's Abingdon Square Park for a series of bi-weekly readings of new plays. After a few months of informal meetings, enthusiasm swelled and the artists pooled their theatrical experience to establish an open-door home where they could collaborate, invite their colleagues to join the process, and develop new plays. Twenty-two years later, Abingdon has collaborated with more than 200 playwrights, produced 85 New York and World Premiere plays, presented more than 700 readings, staged 175 ten-minute plays, and commissioned 6 one-act plays.







Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You