Photos: THE SUPER CRAZY FUNTIME SHOW Opens Off-Broadway

The Super Crazy Funtime Show makes history as the first in-person Off-Broadway theatrical production to open since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The thrilling show takes audience members through an unforgettable experience as Dino Valentino (Anthony Giordano) and Francis Merryweather (Artie Brennan) host a live taping of a fictional TV show. The award-winning (and vaccinated) cast is full of memorable characters, socially distanced games, prizes and more.

"It was thrilling to be back on stage and in a theatre again," co-creator, co-executive producer and comedian Anthony Giordano said. "What a rush. I especially missed having an audience in person. I can't wait to do it again."

"The audience was hyped and full of energy and we fed on that," co-creator, co-executive producer and comedian Artie Brennen said. "I could feel a smile creeping in as we rushed the stage and it still hasn't left."

The idea to jump Off-Broadway only sparked nearly a month ago.

"The day I found out comedy clubs and Off-Broadway venues could reopen I immediately called Artie and Anthony," co-executive producer Jacki Thrapp said. "They have a rare ability to create amazing scripts and characters in a matter of weeks. That's exactly what they did and all of a sudden we were sold out Off-Broadway."

Tickets for performances can be purchased here.

The show follows strict safety guidelines at 33% capacity. The Players Theatre has a new air filtration system, socially distanced seating and requires mask wearing. An entire team of certified coronavirus response officers will be on hand for each performance to make sure all safety procedures are followed.

The Off-Broadway show features Camille Theobald, Tim Girrbach, Giovanni Naarendrop, Adam Hamway and Caitlin McNeilage.

Executive produced by Anthony Giordano, Artie Brennan and Jacki Thrapp (Thrapp Theatrics) in association with Michael Sgouros and The Players Theatre. Produced by Caitlin McNeilage and Stephanie Driscoll. Stage managed by Felisha Heng.

Heng's went viral on social media over the weekend after 16,000 + people viewing her Tiktok video of the first "places" call to happen on an Off-Broadway venue since the pandemic.

"This is your places call, places for the top of the show," Heng said in the video as the excited cast replied "Thank you places!"

"We have more shows this month and I invite everyone to come be part of history with us," Thrapp said.