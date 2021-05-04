Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Marla Mindelle, Frankie Grande, Constantine Rousouli, Alex Ellis & More in TITANIQUE: THE MAIDEN VOYAGE CONCERT

Want to find out whatÂ reallyÂ happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to CÃ©line Dion.

May. 4, 2021 Â 

Sunday night's live TITANIQUE: THE MAIDEN VOYAGE CONCERT is available now on-demand at Stellar for a limited time - purchase tickets by 6pm ET Wednesday, May 5 - for access to view the concert through Wednesday May 5 at 11:59pm ET. Tickets are available at StellarTickets.com.

Check out photos below!

A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," "All By Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band. The quick-witted cast features Broadway favorites Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Cinderella, South Pacific) as Celine, Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Wicked, Hairspray) as Jack Dawson, Alex Ellis (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Legally Blonde) as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Frankie J. Grande (Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia, "Big Brother") as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch ("American Horror Story", Wicked, Magic Mike XXL) as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Kyle Ramar Freeman (Once On This Island Nat'l Tour) as The Iceberg Bitch, John Riddle (Frozen, Phantom of the Opera) as Cal, Randy Blair (AmÃ©lie) as Ruth, and Jalynn Steele (The Lightning Thief) and Courtney Bassett (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Ensemble.

When the music of CÃ©line Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to CÃ©line Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog.


