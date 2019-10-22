Photo Flash: Matt Williams' FEAR Opens This Week At The Lucille Lortel Theatre

Matt Williams' play Fear, directed by Tea Alagić, will celebrate its opening night on Thursday, October 24 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street). Fear stars Obi Abili (TV's "Billions," " Delicious." Irish Rep's The Emperor Jones), Enrico Colantoni (Film: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood; TV's "Veronica Mars"), and Alexander Garfin (Film: Peanuts).

FEAR follows a little girl's disappearance as it prompts a tense confrontation among a plumber, college professor and teenage boy. In this psychological drama, three neighbors discover how far they are willing to go to defend the values that define them.

Creative team includes scenic designer is Andrew Boyce (NYC: LTC's Plot Points In Our Sexual Development; Barrow Groups Buyer & Seller), lighting designer is D.M. Wood (West End's The Twilight Zone), costume designer is Oana Botez (LTC's In the Green), sound designer is Jane Shaw (NY: Vilna; The Price of Thomas Scott), fight director is J. David Brimmer (Broadway: Grace, An Enemy of the People, Wit), Christine Catti is Production Stage Manager and casting is by Mary Jo Slater. Fear is produced by Marni Raab, David and Jenny Stone / Stone Boies Entertainment and David Youse in association with Cherry Lane Theatre (Angelina Fiordellisi, Executive Director). Julie Crosby is Executive Producer and General Manager.

Fear was developed at Midtown Direct Rep, Maplewood, NJ (Interim Managing Director, Ondine Landa Abramson) and The New Harmony Project, Indianapolis, IN (Lori Wolter Hudson, Artistic Director).

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





