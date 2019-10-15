Photo Flash: Inside The 2019 Bessie Awards!

Over 800 artists and supporters of the New York dance community had gathered to celebrate the nominees, winners, and The Bessies' 35th anniversary gala event on Monday, October 14. Obie and Bessie Award-winning performance artist Justin Vivian Bond hosted this year's ceremony, which was held at NYU's Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

The evening's performances included final movement of Migrations from ink trilogy by Camille A. Brown & Dancers; Benjamin Kamino in an excerpt of Daina Ashbee's Laborious Song; and a new work choreographed by Hope Boykin featuring Jeroboam Bozeman in honor of Joan Myers Brown, this year's Lifetime Achievement honoree. The ceremony was followed by a party at Judson Memorial Church.

For full list of awards and citations, visit http://bessies.org/2019-awards/.

Photo Credit: AK47 Division



Executive Director of The Bessies Lucy Sexton and the host of the awards gala evening Justin Vivian Bond.



Conrad Tao and Caleb Teicher, 2019 Bessie winners for Outstanding Sound Desgn / Music Composition - More Forever by Caleb Teicher, at Guggenheim Works & Process



Alice Sheppard, the 2019 Juried Bessie Award winner.



Gabrielle Hamilton, the 2019 Bessie winner for Outstanding Performance in Oklahoma! choreographed by John Heginbotham, at St. Ann''s Warehouse



Merce Cunningham Trust''s Patricia Lent, stager of the 2019 Bessie-winning production of Merce Cunningham''s Night of 100 Solos: A Centennial Event at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House.



L to R: 2019 Outstanding Performer nominee Molly Poerstel, the 2019 Outstanding Performer Bessie winner Leslie Cuyjet (honored for Sustained Achievement with Jane Comfort, Niall Jones, Juliana F. May,



Joan Myers Brown, winner of the 2019 Bessie Lifetime Achievement In Dance award.



The 2019 Outstanding Performer Bessie winner Shamar Watt, recognized for Sustained Achievement in the work of nora chipaumire.



(L:) The 2019 Outstanding Performer Bessie winner Taylor Stanley, honored for his work in The Runaway by Kyle Abraham at New York City Ballet.



L to R: Tu e Yasak (Lighting), Gil Sperling (Video) and Ni''Ja Whitson (Costumes - with Jeanne Medina), members of the 2019 Bessie-winning team for Outstanding Visual Design for Oba Qween Baba King Bab



The host of the Bessies'' awards gala evening Justin Vivian Bond.



Center: Louis Mofsie accepting his 2019 Bessie for Outstanding Service to the Field of Dance which was presented by Kevin Tarrant, the lead singer of the intertribal drum and dance troupe SilverCloud



Award presenters Ephrat Asherie and Arielle Rosales.



MoMA''s Ana Janevsky and Thomas Lax accepting the 2019 Bessie Awards for Outstanding Revival for Judson Dance Theater: The Work Is Never Done, with works by Yvonne Rainer, Deborah Hay, Lucinda Childs,



Nick Cave, 2019 Bessie winner for Outstanding Production, honored for The Let Go at Park Avenue Armory, accepting the award.