Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With Titan Theatre Company's THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS: RICHARD III

Article Pixel Jan. 25, 2020  
Titan Theatre Company is in rehearsal for its highly anticipated production of Carlyle Brown's play THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS: RICHARD III, and BroadwayWorld has a Behind the Scenes look into the rehearsal hall!

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS: RICHARD III will play an extremely limited two-week engagement at Queens Theatre. Performances begin Friday, January 31st and continue through Sunday, February 9th.

The powerful play by Carlyle Brown follows the African Grove Theatre Troupe in New York as they are set to stage a production of Richard III. But when a major (and White) New York company scores a big name star to be featured in their own production of Richard, they are determined to shut down the African company's show at any cost.

The production features an exciting cast of Titan alum Psacoya Guinn, Rachel Davenport, Tristan Colton and John St. Croix, as well as Titan newcomers Darius Aushay, Anthony Michael Stokes, and Mario Haynes. Teyonna Johnson and Kelly Kirkley will understudy.

Joining Johnson on the production team are: Anthony Toney (Costumes), Moneé Stamp (Lighting) Mario Raymond (Sound) Lenny Banovez (Scenic) Jacqueline Springfield (Dialect Coach). David G. Jackson is the Production Stage Manager, and Gracen Barth will Production Manage.

Tickets ($20) are available online at www.titantheatrecompany.com or by calling the Queens Theatre Box Office at 718-760-0064. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Queens Theatre Box Office, Tuesday through Friday 12pm to 6pm, and two hours before showtimes on before showtimes on weekends.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Mulvey

Psacoya Guinn & Mario Haynes
Psacoya Guinn & Mario Haynes

Darius Aushay
Darius Aushay

Anthony Michael Stokes, Darius Aushay, & Mario Haynes
Anthony Michael Stokes, Darius Aushay, & Mario Haynes

Darius Aushay & Psacoya Guinn
Darius Aushay & Psacoya Guinn

Anthony Michael Stokes
Anthony Michael Stokes

Psacoya Guinn & Rachel Davenport
Psacoya Guinn & Rachel Davenport

Rachel Davenport
Rachel Davenport

Mario Haynes
Mario Haynes

John St. Croix
John St. Croix

The African Company of New York
The African Company of New York

Director Marcus D. Johnson & Costume Designer Anthony Toney
Director Marcus D. Johnson & Costume Designer Anthony Toney

 



