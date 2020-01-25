Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With Titan Theatre Company's THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS: RICHARD III

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS: RICHARD III will play an extremely limited two-week engagement at Queens Theatre. Performances begin Friday, January 31st and continue through Sunday, February 9th.

The powerful play by Carlyle Brown follows the African Grove Theatre Troupe in New York as they are set to stage a production of Richard III. But when a major (and White) New York company scores a big name star to be featured in their own production of Richard, they are determined to shut down the African company's show at any cost.

The production features an exciting cast of Titan alum Psacoya Guinn, Rachel Davenport Tristan Colton and John St. Croix, as well as Titan newcomers Darius Aushay, Anthony Michael Stokes, and Mario Haynes. Teyonna Johnson and Kelly Kirkley will understudy.

Joining Johnson on the production team are: Anthony Toney (Costumes), Moneé Stamp (Lighting) Mario Raymond (Sound) Lenny Banovez (Scenic) Jacqueline Springfield (Dialect Coach). David G. Jackson is the Production Stage Manager, and Gracen Barth will Production Manage.

Tickets ($20) are available online at www.titantheatrecompany.com or by calling the Queens Theatre Box Office at 718-760-0064. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Queens Theatre Box Office, Tuesday through Friday 12pm to 6pm, and two hours before showtimes on before showtimes on weekends.