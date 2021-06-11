Photos: Get an Inside Look at MY CYRANO at The Center at West Park

New Wave Arts is presenting the latest installation in their "Inspired by Baroque" Series, a two-night-only premiere of My Cyrano, an improvisation featuring extracts from Edmond Rostand's classic heroic comedy Cyrano de Bergerac and extracts from the poem "My Cyrano" by Tanya Lebedinskaya. Presented in Russian with English supertitles, My Cyrano blends musical, dance, and theatrical performance in the style of Rock-Baroque.

Check out photos below!

My Cyrano will play Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, at 7:30pm at The Center at West Park (165 West 86th Street, entrance on Amsterdam Avenue) in the historic West Park Presbyterian Church. For VIP ticket holders, there will be a pre-show reception featuring the company beginning at 6:00pm at the Russian Arts Theater & Studio's Pushkin Hall (165 West 86th Street, 2 nd Floor). In accordance with New York State guidelines, all activities will accommodate socially distanced seating at a maximum of 100 people, with face coverings required for everyone, as well as a temperature check upon arrival.

Tickets, priced at $65 for show-only tickets and $100 for VIP tickets, are available for purchase by visiting tinyurl.com/2021MyCyrano.

Photo credit: Pavel Antonov