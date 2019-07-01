Photo Flash: Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Trensch and More in Reading of Jonathan Tolins' THE LAST SUNDAY IN JUNE At Rattlestick

Doug Nevin and Michael Urie, in partnership with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater presented a reading of Jonathan Tolins' The Last Sunday in June on June 23rd as part of Pride Plays, a festival of play readings commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in New York. Nick Mayo serves as Festival Director.

Helmed by Nic Cory, the cast featured Preston Sadleir as Michael, Adam Chanler-Berat as Tom, Daniel K. Isaac as Brad, Patrick Breen as Charles, Taylor Trensch as Joe, Zachary Booth as James, Pascale Armand as Susan and Brock Yurich as Scott.

It is the last Sunday in June, the day of the annual Gay Pride Parade through New York's Greenwich Village. Tom and Michael, his partner of seven years, intend to spend the day planning their impending move from the Big Apple to the upstate town of Nyack, but their plans are rerouted as one friend after another drops by to view the parade from the window of their apartment. An afternoon originally designated for shopping at Pottery Barn instead turns into a series of conversations about relationships, self-acceptance and the very meaning of what it is to be gay, eventually calling into question Tom and Michael's relationship itself.

The world premiere of The Last Sunday in June opened at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in January 2003; producer Ted Snowden transferred the production intact Off-Broadway to Century Center that same year.

More than a dozen play readings from celebrated LBTQIA voices were presented from June 20 -24 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, capturing the prideful spirit of the LGBTQIA community and celebrating 50 years of theatrical voices.

Set against the backdrop of World Pride and the fiftieth anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, Pride Plays hopes to be a reflection of the queer experience the community has braved in the years since its heroes took their stand. Click heref or more information on Pride Plays.

The advisory committee for Pride Plays is Chay Yew, Moises Kaufman, Lucy Thurber, Sam Hunter, Lisa Scheps, Michael Sheppard, Miranda Haymon, and Ted Snowdon.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang





