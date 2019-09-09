Photo Flash: AMERICAN MOOR Celebrates Opening Night

Red Bull Theater presents Keith Hamilton Cobb's acclaimed play American Moor, making its Off-Broadway premiere at Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce St), in a production directed by Kim Weild and produced in collaboration with Evangeline Morphos, Frederick M. Zollo, Elizabeth I. McCann and Tom Shea.

The strictly limited engagement of Cobb's "spellbinding journey through Shakespeare and race" (Boston Globe) will begin performances on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, with an official opening night set for Sunday, September 8, 2019.

An indomitable African-American actor auditioning for the role of Othello must respond to the dictates of a younger, white director who presumes to better understand Shakespeare's iconic black character. What could possibly go wrong? In this 90-minute, multi-award winning play, this fraught audition turns into an exploration of Shakespeare, race, and America (not necessarily in that order). Fueled by humor and passion, American Moor paints an essential portrait of an American theater unaware of its failures, and of the culture that supports it.





