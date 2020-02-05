Photo Coverage: The Team Behind HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG Meets The Press

Starting this week, producer Michael Urie will present Happy Birthday Doug - a new comedy written and performed by Drew Droege (the Internet's "Chloë," "Drunk History," "Bob's Burgers," RuPaul's "AJ and the Queen" on Netflix) - performed at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, between 6th Avenue and Varick Street in Manhattan). Check out photos from press day as the team greeted the media!

Tonight, Doug turns 41. His favorite, and least favorite, gay men have made the invite list: friends, exes, nightmares, tricks, and even a ghost. Happy Birthday Doug is a wicked and wild hour-long celebration of modern gay culture, with tons of wine. Consider this your cordial invitation.

Happy Birthday Doug is a follow up to Bright Colors And Bold Patterns, Droege's hit hailed as "scorchingly funny" by The New York Times, which enjoyed a celebrated five-month Off Broadway run at the SoHo Playhouse in 2018, and is also available from BroadwayHD.

Happy Birthday Doug is produced by Michael Urie, Zach Laks, Andrew Tobias, Tom Wirtshafter, Dan T. Shaheen, Jamie deRoy, Riki Kane Larimer, and Anthony Francavilla.

Happy Birthday Doug had a workshop production at New York's World Pride Celebration in 2019, in addition to engagements at the Celebration Theater and Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles.

For more information, please visit HappyBirthdayDoug.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Happy Birthday Doug

Tom Detrinis and Drew Droege

Tom Detrinis and Drew Droege

Tom Detrinis

Drew Deoege

Tom Detrinis

Drew Deoege

Tom Detrinis and Drew Droege

Tom Detrinis and Drew Droege

Tom Detrinis

Drew Droege

Drew Deoege

Tom Detrinis

Tom Detrinis

Drew Deoege

Drew Deoege

Drew Deoege

Tom Detrinis and Drew Droege

Tom Detrinis and Drew Droege

Zachary Laks, TomDe Trinis and Drew Droege

Happy Birthday Doug

