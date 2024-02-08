Performances Postponed for SWIMMING IN JERUSALEM: A MODERN MUSICAL PARABLE at Theater555

Performances were scheduled to begin this evening (through Sunday) Off-Broadway.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly Will Lead the New York Premiere of STILL Off-Broadway Photo 1 Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly Will Lead the New York Premiere of STILL Off-Broadway
Review Roundup: Jason Robert Brown's THE CONNECTOR Opens At MCC Theater Photo 2 Review Roundup: Jason Robert Brown's THE CONNECTOR Opens At MCC Theater
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE WHITE CHIP Off-Broadway Photo 3 Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE WHITE CHIP Off-Broadway
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for 60s Musical A SIGN OF THE TIMES Photo 4 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for 60s Musical A SIGN OF THE TIMES

Performances Postponed for SWIMMING IN JERUSALEM: A MODERN MUSICAL PARABLE at Theater555

Swimming in Jerusalem: A Modern Musical Parable, exploring relationships among citizens of Israel as presented through the complex experiences of teenage swimmers in a YMCA swim club in Jerusalem, has postponed the free public performances which were scheduled to begin this evening (through Sunday) at off-Broadway's Theater555 (555 West 42nd Street).

In a statement, Producer Eric Krebs explains "Given cast and logistical issues, I have decided that it will be better to schedule this important project to a later date this spring. Given the outpouring of interest in the show, I know that it will be a most exciting project when it is fully realized.”

Swimming in Jerusalem is set at the International YMCA in Jerusalem where a swim team made up of Palestinian and Jewish young people struggle to find peace and understanding as they compete on the same team.

The concept for Swimming in Jerusalem was born from a front page news article published in the New York Times on November 15, 2023 that was headlined "Swimming Together, 'Just Human Beings'. As the team prepares for a major swim meet, the musical explores the many mixed emotions and reactions among the young swimmers, both Palestinian and Jewish, giving rise to a story of joy, pain and personal responsibility to one's history and one's future.

"Given the mutual grievances that have long been going on, rising to a brutal boil that resulted in the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli citizens and the immense devastation of Gaza that has followed, I felt that I wanted to do something, anything, in my theater universe to address the moment," said the project's conceiver and producer, Eric Krebs. “Absorbing the complexities of current and past events, and asking myself what might come in the future, I realized that addressing these issues through music, art and performance was the only thing that I could do. It is the only thing that I know how to do."



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Photos: First Look at The 1491s BETWEEN TWO KNEES at Perelman Performing Arts Center Photo
Photos: First Look at The 1491's BETWEEN TWO KNEES at Perelman Performing Arts Center

The Perelman Performing Arts Center will present the NY premiere of The 1491’s comedy Between Two Knees, directed by Eric Ting. Get a first look at photos!

2
Jasmine Rice LaBeija to Join FIVE, THE PARODY MUSICAL as Hillary Clinton Photo
Jasmine Rice LaBeija to Join FIVE, THE PARODY MUSICAL as Hillary Clinton

FIVE: The Parody Musical will welcome iconic drag legend Jasmine Rice LaBeija to the company as 45's original 'nasty' nemesis, Hillary Clinton.

3
Mint Theater Company To Stream World Premiere of BECOMES A WOMAN Photo
Mint Theater Company To Stream World Premiere of BECOMES A WOMAN

Beginning Monday February 19th (from 7pm) Mint will be streaming the three-camera archival recording of the World Premiere of one of its most exciting discoveries: Becomes a Woman.

4
Taproot To Present Staged Reading Of ANTISTROPHE At The Tank Photo
Taproot To Present Staged Reading Of ANTISTROPHE At The Tank

Taproot presents a staged reading of 'Antistrophe,' a new play by Sarah Cuneo. Jane, after dropping charges against her rapist, begins to have visions of Cassandra. The play explores consent, justice, and healing with humor and honesty. Directed by Kelly McCready, the reading takes place on Feb 19th at The Tank. Tickets available.

More Hot Stories For You

Bart Shatto Joins FINDING HELENA Industry PresentationBart Shatto Joins FINDING HELENA Industry Presentation
Cast And Creative Team Set For THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST at The TankCast And Creative Team Set For THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST at The Tank
Andrew Keenan-Bolger & More to Star in SCARLETT DREAMS World Premiere at Greenwich House TheatreAndrew Keenan-Bolger & More to Star in SCARLETT DREAMS World Premiere at Greenwich House Theatre
COMING TO AMERICA: A TIPSY STAGED READING & More Set for The Movement Theatre Company Spring 2024 ProgrammingCOMING TO AMERICA: A TIPSY STAGED READING & More Set for The Movement Theatre Company Spring 2024 Programming

Videos

Exclusive: Watch 'He's Gone Away' from THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 Video
Exclusive: Watch 'He's Gone Away' from THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66
Get a First Listen to the Opening Scene of THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Video
Get a First Listen to the Opening Scene of THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
Treasure Island in Off-Broadway Treasure Island
The Center at West Park (3/06-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You