Peppermint, Portia, Noah Robbins, and Kara Young Will Star in MCC Theater's BETWEEN THE TWO HUMPS

MCC Theater announced today casting and details for their next LiveLab, Between the Two Humps by Halley Feiffer (Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow). Directed by Trip Cullman (Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow), Between the Two Humps will stream on MCC's YouTube Channel on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 6:30PM ET. The reading will be followed by a 15-minute talkback.

Joseph and Mary are at each other's throats. Giving birth to the Messiah is, like, important and stuff but is it worth this trek to Bethlehem through the desert on a camel? Are we there yet?

The cast of Between the Two Humps will include Peppermint (Head Over Heels) as Gabriel, Outer Critic's Circle Honoree and Drama League and AUDELCO Award nominee Portia (Stew) as God, Noah Robbins (The Trial of the Chicago 7, MCC's Punk Rock) as Joseph, and Lortel and AUDELCO Award nominee Kara Young (MCC's All the Natalie Portmans) as Mary.

The reading will include live Foley sound design by Twi McCallum and scenic drawings by Clint Ramos.

Subscribers and Patrons have complimentary access to the live reading and On Demand option. Single tickets for the live reading are available for $7 at mcctheater.org.

Following the live stream Between the Two Humps will be available on MCC On Demand. Subscriptions to MCC's 2021 season begin at $60 and include access to MCC On Demand, as well as a private Facebook group offering exclusive content. Subscription and Patron packages can be purchased at www.mcctheater.org/join-us/.

MCC Theater's LiveLabs is a series of one-act play readings, paying homage to how the company got its start with the One Act Festival nearly 35 years ago. Read live and streamed to the MCC Theater audience, LiveLabs run 25-45 minutes in length and are followed by a talkback with the playwright, director, and cast.