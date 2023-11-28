Parvesh Cheena, Jess Darrow, Osh Ashruf, Joel Perez, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of Jasmine Sharma's PEACHY: A Sorta Chekhovian Traumedy

Sanguine Theatre Company, Roman Sanchez, and Charlie Chauca present Jasmine Sharma's latest play, PEACHY: a sorta chekhovian traumedy, for an industry reading on December 10th at 2:00pm and 5:00pm. Readings will take place at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway, 11th Floor, New York City, NY) and reservations can be made at www.sanguinenyc.org.

The reading will be directed by Sarah Shin and features a celebrated cast including Parvesh Cheena* (Barbershop, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Jess Darrow (Encanto), Osh Ashruf*, Katherine Bahena-Benitez, Joel Perez* (Fun Home, tick, tick...boom!), Miriam Laube* (Bombay Dreams), Sharmarke Yusuf* (Castle Rock), Jasmine Sharma*, and Sierra Lancaster.

PEACHY: a sorta chekhovian traumedy follows one restaurant over two generations. In 2022, the owner of a Los Angeles-based, family-run, Indi-Mex restaurant has the opportunity to franchise. In 1962, a Mexican woman and Punjabi peach farmer enter a "Mexidu" marriage in order to circumvent California's stringent miscegenation laws. Ultimately, this play is about cooking with love...and, family. PEACHY: a sorta chekhovian traumedy was part of the IAMA Emerging Playwrights Festival.

Jasmine Sharma (she/her) is a South Asian-American performer/writer/activist. She aims to focus her work at the intersection of race/femininity/Americanness. Recent acting include the west coast premieres of Wives and Calvin Berger: A Musical, The Wolves (McCarter Theater), and a lot of new work development (ASCAP, NYTW, The Public, Ma-Yi, etc). Jasmine is currently writing Pigeonhole, commissioned by Center Theatre Group. Other plays have been recognized/developed/produced by The Kilroys, The O'Neill, The Kennedy Center, Shattered Globe Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Jackalope Theatre Company, IAMA Theatre Company, The Entertainment Community Fund, Moxie Arts NYC, The Fled Collective, Ashland New Plays Festival, The Road Theatre, The 24 Hour Plays, AlterTheater Ensemble, Valdez Last Frontier Theatre Conference, The Blank Theatre, Lime Arts Productions, among others. As a screenwriter, her short film "Conflicted Cuties of Color" is currently in post production, releasing spring 2024, and she is a 2022-2023 Reel Sisters Fellow. Jasmine has also contributed to @iWeigh. Northwestern University. jasminesharma.org | @jasminesharmaa

*This actor appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

This reading is an approved equity showcase.