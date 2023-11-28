Parvesh Cheena, Jess Darrow, Osh Ashruf, Joel Perez, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of Jasmine Sharma's PEACHY: A Sorta Chekhovian Traumedy

The reading takes place on December 10th at 2:00pm and 5:00pm.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public Photo 1 Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public
Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2 Photo 2 Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2
Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Photo 3 Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
Review Roundup: DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA, Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Photo 4 Review Roundup: DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA, Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott

Parvesh Cheena, Jess Darrow, Osh Ashruf, Joel Perez, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of Jasmine Sharma's PEACHY: A Sorta Chekhovian Traumedy

Parvesh Cheena, Jess Darrow, Osh Ashruf, Joel Perez, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of Jasmine Sharma's PEACHY: A Sorta Chekhovian Traumedy

Sanguine Theatre Company, Roman Sanchez, and Charlie Chauca present Jasmine Sharma's latest play, PEACHY: a sorta chekhovian traumedy, for an industry reading on December 10th at 2:00pm and 5:00pm. Readings will take place at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway, 11th Floor, New York City, NY) and reservations can be made at www.sanguinenyc.org.

The reading will be directed by Sarah Shin and features a celebrated cast including Parvesh Cheena* (Barbershop, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Jess Darrow (Encanto), Osh Ashruf*, Katherine Bahena-Benitez, Joel Perez* (Fun Home, tick, tick...boom!), Miriam Laube* (Bombay Dreams), Sharmarke Yusuf* (Castle Rock), Jasmine Sharma*, and Sierra Lancaster.

PEACHY: a sorta chekhovian traumedy follows one restaurant over two generations. In 2022, the owner of a Los Angeles-based, family-run, Indi-Mex restaurant has the opportunity to franchise. In 1962, a Mexican woman and Punjabi peach farmer enter a "Mexidu" marriage in order to circumvent California's stringent miscegenation laws. Ultimately, this play is about cooking with love...and, family. PEACHY: a sorta chekhovian traumedy was part of the IAMA Emerging Playwrights Festival.

Jasmine Sharma (she/her) is a South Asian-American performer/writer/activist. She aims to focus her work at the intersection of race/femininity/Americanness. Recent acting include the west coast premieres of Wives and Calvin Berger: A Musical, The Wolves (McCarter Theater), and a lot of new work development (ASCAP, NYTW, The Public, Ma-Yi, etc). Jasmine is currently writing Pigeonhole, commissioned by Center Theatre Group. Other plays have been recognized/developed/produced by The Kilroys, The O'Neill, The Kennedy Center, Shattered Globe Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Jackalope Theatre Company, IAMA Theatre Company, The Entertainment Community Fund, Moxie Arts NYC, The Fled Collective, Ashland New Plays Festival, The Road Theatre, The 24 Hour Plays, AlterTheater Ensemble, Valdez Last Frontier Theatre Conference, The Blank Theatre, Lime Arts Productions, among others. As a screenwriter, her short film "Conflicted Cuties of Color" is currently in post production, releasing spring 2024, and she is a 2022-2023 Reel Sisters Fellow. Jasmine has also contributed to @iWeigh. Northwestern University. jasminesharma.org | @jasminesharmaa

*This actor appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

This reading is an approved equity showcase.



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Exclusive Photos: Rachel Brosnahan and Carol Kane Visit MADWOMEN OF THE WEST Photo
Exclusive Photos: Rachel Brosnahan and Carol Kane Visit MADWOMEN OF THE WEST

Rachel Brosnahan visited the new Off-Broadway comedy, “Madwomen of the West” to support her “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” co-star Caroline Aaron. The same day also saw Carol Kane visiting her “Taxi” co-star Marilu Henner. Check out photos here!

2
Ellis Gage Will Lead The World Premiere Reading of GOLIATH: A NEW MUSICAL Photo
Ellis Gage Will Lead The World Premiere Reading of GOLIATH: A NEW MUSICAL

On December 1st, 2023, Actor Therapy New Works and Very Intense Productions will present an AEA 29-hour reading of Goliath, a new musical with book by Cassidy Layton (Severance) and music and lyrics by Ethan Carlson (Waitress), culminating in a small presentation for an invited audience at Open Jar Studios.

3
Photos/Video: Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II Photo
Photos/Video: Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II

Actor and Producer Malik Yoba and Playwright David Heron are celebrating another successful staged reading production of Heron’s award winning courtroom drama Against His Will, presented at City Center Stage II on Monday, November 13. Check out photos and video clips from the event here!

4
Photos: First Look At THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME At The York Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look At THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME At The York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company “Where Musicals Come to Life,” presents the World Premiere of The Jerusalem Syndrome, a musical comedy of biblical proportions, with book & lyrics by Laurence Holzman and Felicia Needleman and music by Kyle Rosen. See photos from the production.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II Video
Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II
Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video Video
Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
A Christmas Carol the Musical in Off-Broadway A Christmas Carol the Musical
The Players Theatre (11/26-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You