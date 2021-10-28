Parity Productions to Premiere Filmed Production of MIRRORS by Azure D. Osborne Lee at 2021 Awards Ceremony & Celebration

Parity Productions will premiere the filmed stage production of the world premiere play MIRRORS by Azure D. Osborne-Lee, 2018 Parity Commission Winner, at their 2021 Awards Ceremony and Celebration (AC&C) on Wednesday, November 10th.

Parity's 5th annual AC&C will be an evening celebrating our return to the theatre after prematurely closing our stage production of MIRRORS at Next Door at New York Theatre Workshop on March 12, 2020. It is with great privilege and excitement that we were able to film our COVID-19 halted production in August 2021 and that Parity will be screening the filmed stage production of MIRRORS at this year's AC&C.

The 2021 Awards Ceremony and Celebration is a hybrid event that will take place on November 10th, 2021. Tickets are available for online streaming and in-person at the Manny Cantor Center Lower East Side (proof of vaccination mandatory for in person attendance). Doors will open at 6:00 PM EST.

Click Here

to purchase tickets. $25 Artist ticket, $75 Single Ticket, $145 Double Ticket, $300 VIP Ticket (helps subsidize Artist Tickets).

"MIRRORS started with an image in my head - a covered mirror in an old house," says playwright, Azure D. Osborne-Lee. "I knew the protagonists were going to be Black, queer and Southern, like me. And, of course, I knew that somebody was going to die."

Set in the sleepy Mississippi town of Etheridge in the summer of 1960, MIRRORS depicts the lives of three African-American women bound by love and loss and family, and the secrets of their shared past. When 17-year-old Alma Jean finds her mother dead, she must pack up her life and move in with her mother's ex-lover, a woman she doesn't know. Her new guardian, Bird Wilson, is the town pariah and unused to sharing her home. Will mourning the death of a shared loved one bring Alma Jean and Bird together or push them further apart?

Parity Productions identifies, develops, and produces new work exclusively by women, trans, and gender-expansive playwrights. At all phases of development and production, our creative teams are comprised of 80-100% women, trans, and gender-expansive artists. Our work unrelentingly centers the experiences of women, trans, and gender-expansive individuals onstage and off to provide urgent perspective to our audience and the industry, and to create greater momentum in achieving gender parity within the American theatre.

In concert with Parity's mission to see more women, trans, and gender-expansive artists employed in the theatre, Parity Productions awards two commissions per year to women, trans, or gender-expansive playwrights who have demonstrated a singular talent for storytelling, of which Azure D. Osborne-Lee was a 2018 winner for MIRRORS. The selected playwrights receive $2,500 each, extensive development support from Parity, including at least one public reading, with an option for Parity to produce their work.

The world premiere stage production of MIRRORS was co-produced by India Blake/IB Productions and Cecelia Johnson/Deep End Productions and was directed by Parity's founder and Artistic Director, Ludovica Villar-Hauser. Film direction by Paul A. Notice II. Featuring Joyia Bradley (she/her) as Louise Sterling, Suzanne Darrell (she/her) as Bird Wilson, Anthony Goss (he/him) as Ray Johnson, AnJu Hyppolite (she/her) as Mabel Mosley, Natalie Jacobs (she/her) as Constance Jenkins, Ashley Scott (she/her) as Annabelle "Belle" Pierson, and Ashley Noel Jones (she/her) as Alma Jean Pierson. Costume Design by Sabrina Bianca (she/her), Set Design and Properties Master, Jamie Larson (she/her), Lighting Design Consultant, Miriam Nilofa Crowe (she/her), Sound Design, A. Twi McCallum (she/her/they/them), Associate Sound Designer, German Martinez (he/him), Music Director, Ashley Noel Jones (she/her), Fight Choreographer/Intimacy Director, Rocío Mendez (she/her, they/them), Production Stage Manager, Kaelin Fuld (she/her), Stage Manager, Stephane Cobb, Assistant Director, Judith Binus (she/her), and casting by Jamibeth Margolis, CSA.

For more information visit: https://parityproductions.org/