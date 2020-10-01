PTP/NYC Premieres Howard Barker's DON'T EXAGGERATE Tonight

After tonight's premiere the stream will be available through the evening of Sunday, October 4.

PTP/NYC (Potomac Theatre Project), in association with Middlebury College, continues its 34th repertory season, Virtual(ly) PTP/NYC, with tonight's premiere of Howard Barker's Don't Exaggerate (desire and abuse) at 7:30pm EDT on PTP/NYC's YouTube channel.

Don't Exaggerate is a political statement in the form of hysteria, directed by PTP's Co-Artistic Director Richard Romagnoli. Robert Emmet Lunney performs Barker's scathing and darkly humorous scan of the 20th century in which a WWI soldier returns from the dead.

Howard Barker is a British playwright, screenwriter, writer of radio drama, poet and essayist writing predominantly on playwriting and the theatre. He's the author of an extensive body of dramatic works since the 1970s best known for his plays Scenes from an Execution, Victory, The Europeans and The Possibilities. He's a founding member, primary playwright and stage designer for the British theatre company The Wrestling School. Richard Romagnoli, an associate of The Wrestling School, has previously directed the four Barker plays listed above, along with The Castle, No End of Blame, Gertrude - the Cry, A Hard Heart, and the poems Plevna & Gary the Thief. Robert Emmet Lunney has appeared in six of these productions.

Don't Exaggerate is designed by Courtney Smith, who also serves as online coordinator. Graphic design by Valerie Costello. Production coordinator is Devin Wein. Produced by Cheryl Faraone. Assistant producer is Madeline Ciocci.

After tonight's premiere the stream will be available through the evening of Sunday, October 4 - then it disappears. Viewing is free, but donations of any amount are most welcome and support the ongoing work of PTP/NYC with 10% of your generosity supporting the National Black Theatre, the oldest continuously-operated Black theatre in New York City.

For more info visit https://www.ptpnyc.org.

