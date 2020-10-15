PTP/NYC Premieres Caryl Churchill's FAR AWAY Tonight

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tune in at 7:30pm on PTP/NYC's YouTube channel.

PTP/NYC (Potomac Theatre Project), in association with Middlebury College, continues its 34th repertory season, Virtual(ly) PTP/NYC, with tonight's premiere of Caryl Churchill's Far Away at 7:30pm EDT on PTP/NYC's YouTube channel.

Confronting our deepest fears, Caryl Churchill's extraordinary play depicts a chilling world where everyone is at war, and not even the birds in the trees or the river below can be trusted.

Far Away is directed by PTP's Co-Artistic Director Cheryl Faraone.

The cast includes Ro Boddie, Nesba Crenshaw, Caitlin Duffy and Lilah May Pfeiffer.

Caryl Churchill is a British playwright known for dramatizing the abuses of power, for her use of non-naturalistic techniques, and for her exploration of sexual politics.

Cheryl Faraone has previously directed Churchill's plays The After-Dinner Joke, Vinegar Tom, Serious Money and Top Girls, for PTP/NYC.

Far Away is designed by Courtney Smith, who also serves as online coordinator. Graphic design by Valerie Costello. Production coordinator is Devin Wein. Produced by Cheryl Faraone. Assistant producer is Madeline Ciocci.

After tonight's premiere the stream will be available through the evening of Sunday, October 18 - then it disappears. Running time is 60 minutes. Viewing is free, but donations of any amount are most welcome and support the ongoing work of PTP/NYC with 10% of your generosity supporting the National Black Theatre, the oldest continuously-operated Black theatre in New York City.

For more info visit https://www.ptpnyc.org.

Tune in to their YouTube channel below!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCypQutS9A6faxXsREX-yBPA

