Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PIMCOMEDY Extends Through Late November at the Actors Temple Theater

Combining fashion and theater, PimComedy is a story of a murderous ex girlfriend.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 07, 2022  

PIMCOMEDY Extends Through Late November at the Actors Temple Theater

PimComedy has been extended through the end of November at the Actors Temple Theater.

PimComedy Fashion Show is a story of darkeness to light. Finding joy and peace in dark times. Finding peace. Finding joy in hard times. Finding love in unexpected places. PimComedy has rebranded the show from ' PimComedy the Musical ' to ' PimComedy Fashion Show.

Fashion has the ability to touch lives and change hearts. Fashion shows are known all over the world, and bring excitement and joy into the Theater world. Combing fashion and theater has brought countless smiles to millions of people all over the world.

PimComedy is a story of a murderous ex girlfriend.

She tried to kill me with rat poison. I died and went into the Spiritual Realms. I came back alive.

Playing Tuesdays at the Actors Temple Theater, Manhattan.

Telecharge: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195416®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.telecharge.com%2FOff-Broadway%2FPimComedy-The-Musical%2FOverview?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Sarah Treem's THE HOW AND THE WHY Receives NYC Premiere, Directed By Austin PendletonSarah Treem's THE HOW AND THE WHY Receives NYC Premiere, Directed By Austin Pendleton
September 7, 2022

Good Egg (the producers behind the critically acclaimed Gidion's Knot at 59E59 Theaters) is thrilled to present the New York City premiere of THE HOW AND THE WHY, written by Sarah Treem (The Affair, In Treatment) and directed by Austin Pendleton.
DANIEL SLOSS: CAN'T To Run At Soho Playhouse, September 13-25DANIEL SLOSS: CAN'T To Run At Soho Playhouse, September 13-25
September 6, 2022

Internationally acclaimed and award-winning Scottish comedian, Daniel Sloss, announced an off-Broadway run of his new show, Daniel Sloss: Can't, running September 13–25 at SoHo Playhouse. 
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night Of LOS OTROS At A.R.T./New York TheatresPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night Of LOS OTROS At A.R.T./New York Theatres
September 6, 2022

Tony Award nominees Michael John LaChiusa and Ellen Fitzhugh's newest collaboration LOS OTROS, recently opened at A.R.T./New York Theatres (through October 8).  See photos of the opening night festivities.
Photos: First Look At Company Of  'CHEEK TO CHEEK: IRVING BERLIN IN HOLLYWOOD At York Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look At Company Of  'CHEEK TO CHEEK: IRVING BERLIN IN HOLLYWOOD At York Theatre Company
September 6, 2022

Rehearsals have been in full swing for York Theatre Company's encore engagement of Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood in anticipation of the start of performances a week from tonight.  Here's a look at the company before they head to the theatre! See first look photos of the company!
Finalists Announced for Twelfth Annual Clive Barnes AwardsFinalists Announced for Twelfth Annual Clive Barnes Awards
September 6, 2022

The Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation has announced the date for the 12th Annual Clive Barnes Awards. Hosted by New York 1's Frank DiLella, the presentation of the awards recognizing excellence in theater and dance will take place on Sunday, September 18th, 2022 at 3pm at the Westbeth Studio.