PIMCOMEDY Extends Through Late November at the Actors Temple Theater

PimComedy has been extended through the end of November at the Actors Temple Theater.

PimComedy Fashion Show is a story of darkeness to light. Finding joy and peace in dark times. Finding peace. Finding joy in hard times. Finding love in unexpected places. PimComedy has rebranded the show from ' PimComedy the Musical ' to ' PimComedy Fashion Show.

Fashion has the ability to touch lives and change hearts. Fashion shows are known all over the world, and bring excitement and joy into the Theater world. Combing fashion and theater has brought countless smiles to millions of people all over the world.

PimComedy is a story of a murderous ex girlfriend.

She tried to kill me with rat poison. I died and went into the Spiritual Realms. I came back alive.

Playing Tuesdays at the Actors Temple Theater, Manhattan.

Telecharge: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195416®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.telecharge.com%2FOff-Broadway%2FPimComedy-The-Musical%2FOverview?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1