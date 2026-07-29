PERFECT CRIME, FRIENDS! and SINGFELD! to Extend Off-Broadway Runs
Tickets are now available for performances through November 22nd, 2026.
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New tickets are now available for The Theater Center's three resident Off-Broadway productions: Perfect Crime: New York's Longest Running Play, Friends! The Unauthorized Musical Parody and Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody About Nothing! Tickets are now available for performances through November 22nd, 2026.
Now in its record-breaking 40th year, Perfect Crime is a fast-paced murder mystery for fans of true crime and Law and Order. The production holds the record for being New York's longest-running play.
Friends! The Musical Parody brings the beloved characters and unforgettable moments of the hit television series to the stage in an unauthorized musical celebration created for fans of the show.
Singfeld! A Musical Parody About Nothing! offers a comic musical tribute to the characters and storylines that made the iconic television comedy a cultural phenomenon. The Theater Center is located at 210 West 50th Street, between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, in New York City.
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