PERFECT CRIME, FRIENDS! and SINGFELD! to Extend Off-Broadway Runs

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New tickets are now available for The Theater Center's three resident Off-Broadway productions: Perfect Crime: New York's Longest Running Play, Friends! The Unauthorized Musical Parody and Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody About Nothing! Tickets are now available for performances through November 22nd, 2026.

Now in its record-breaking 40th year, Perfect Crime is a fast-paced murder mystery for fans of true crime and Law and Order. The production holds the record for being New York's longest-running play.

Friends! The Musical Parody brings the beloved characters and unforgettable moments of the hit television series to the stage in an unauthorized musical celebration created for fans of the show.

Singfeld! A Musical Parody About Nothing! offers a comic musical tribute to the characters and storylines that made the iconic television comedy a cultural phenomenon. The Theater Center is located at 210 West 50th Street, between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, in New York City.

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Related Stories 1 PERFECT CRIME Celebrates 39th Anniversary Off-Broadway

PERFECT CRIME, starring Catherine Russell, celebrated its 39th anniversary at The Theater Center with over 15,547 performances. Russell holds a Guinness World Record for appearing in nearly every show since 1987. 2 Jon Reinhold Joins PERFECT CRIME Cast Off-Broadway

Jon Reinhold joined the Off-Broadway cast of Perfect Crime, on April 2, 2026, stepping in as Inspector James Ascher during Curt Bouril's absence, as the production marks its 39th anniversary.