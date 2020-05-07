Out Of the Box Theatrics to Present Excerpt of #ETERNITY for OFF THE COUCH Play Festival

Founding Producing Artistic Director a??Liz Flemminga?? and Out of the Box Theatrics will present an excerpt from Lauren Jenning's a??#Eternity a??as its third installment of a??Off The Couch a??- a virtual new works play festival dedicated to OOTB's mission to diversify American theater by providing an inclusive and accessible platform for artists and patrons. Previously presented pieces in the festival include Anthony Anello's a??Human Traffic Conea?? and a??little purple betta fish a??and Timothy Baxter-Ferguson's a??Ice-Fishing on Europaa??. All presentations are free to the public, but a??donations are encouraged.

"I am overjoyed that there has been such a positive response to the Off the Couch series. It has been so rewarding to see new work being read for the very first time with such gifted artists contributing their talents," said Flemming. "We are elated that we can add a??#Eternitya?? to the series which is another selection that has a strong point of view and is incredibly relevant."

Jennings' piece was chosen for its alignment with OOTB's mission to challenge audiences to experience work outside of their expectations.

"a??#Eternitya?? lends a witty, hilarious and heartbreaking voice to what it means to be authentic in our lives," said OOTB Managing Director Tina Scariano. "Jennings is fearless in her writing and her characters jump off the page as if they were dear friends of yours that you've known and loved all your life."

Throughout two polarizing acts,a?? #Eternity ea?? xamines the price of authenticity and the repercussions of the choices we make in life from the perspectives of Eve, a lesbian writer living in New York City, and her twin brother Matthew, a Southern Baptist Republican Senator in Washington DC. The excerpt features Caitlin Morris (as Eve), Brendt Reil (as Matthew), Matthew Bovee, Cara Feuer, Leasen Almquist, and Gabrielle McClinton.a?? Stage directions will be read by Ellen Laura White.

The one hour livestream presentation will begin at 7:05 PM EDT on May 14 on OOTB's YouTube channel: a??Out of the Box Theatricsa?? and will include a brief discussion with the playwright. For more information, visit Out of the Box Theatrics's website:a?? a??ootbtheatrics.coma??.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You