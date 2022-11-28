Off-Broadway League Announces 2022 Holiday Toy Drive

The Off-Broadway League has announced that its annual Off-Broadway Toy Drive has begun and will benefit children at the Henwood Family Residence, a NYC Department of Homeless Services family shelter in the Bronx. Last year over 600 toys were donated. This year's goal is to raise at least 800 presents for kids aged six months to 18 years old.

Toys can be donated by dropping them off at The Theater Center or by purchasing on Amazon.com, Wal-Mart.com or any other online retailer and then shipping it directly to Off-Broadway Toy Drive, c/o The Theater Center, 210 West 50th Street, 4th floor, New York, NY 10019. offbroadwaytoydrive.com



Donate a new unwrapped toy worth $10 or more and you will receive a voucher for a free ticket to a participating Off-Broadway show of your choice. Those donating a toy through Amazon, Walmart or any other online company should e-mail the confirmation to offbroadwaytoydrive@gmail.com and in return, you will be emailed a voucher enabling you to redeem one free ticket to any participating Off-Broadway show in 2022-2023.



"Last December the Henwood Place families received a very generous donation from the Off Broadway League Toy Drive for the children living here at the shelter," says Carolina Francisco, Program Director at Henwood Place Shelter. "There were toys for every age and gender, which made it possible for each child to love the gift they receive- even the older kids. That's really important. Last year, the OBL Toy Drive was a complete success because along with our amazing donor, the shelter staff made a whole out day out of it. On behalf of our families and staff, I want to thank all the Off-Broadway theaters, patrons and donators participating in this initiative and bringing joy to homeless families in New York City."



Currently, participating shows include: Perfect Crime, The Office! A Musical Parody! Friends! A Musical Parody! Stranger Sings! The Gazillion Bubble Show and more are soon to be announced.



The Theater Center will also accept in person drop offs for those in the local area. Toys can be dropped off on Mondays through Fridays between 10:00AM - 6:00PM or on Saturday and Sunday between 10:00AM - 8:00 PM.

How it works:

PURCHASE A TOY ONLINE

SHIP IT OR DROP IT OFF: Off-Broadway Toy Drive c/o The Theater Center, 210 West 50th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10019

E-MAIL YOUR PURCHASE CONFIRMATION TO: offbroadwaytoydrive@gmail.com and a voucher will be sent back to you within 3 business days. Vouchers have no expiration date.



Check the website for the most up-to-date participating shows: offbroadwaytoydrive.com

