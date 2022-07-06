ORESTEIA at Park Ave Armory Announces New Preview Dates

Due to Covid-related issues within the company, previews for Robert Icke's adaptation of Oresteia at Park Avenue Armory will now begin on Monday, July 11. The previews originally scheduled for Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9 are cancelled, and ticketholders have been notified.

Performances of Oresteia, starring Olivier-award nominated actress Anastasia Hille (The Effect, The Master Builder) as Klytemnestra, will run through August 13 in repertory with Icke's critically acclaimed Hamlet, starring Alex Lawther and Jennifer Ehle.

Icke's Hamlet and Oresteia originated at the internationally acclaimed Almeida Theatre, which was founded in 1979 by Audi. At the Armory, the productions will play in repertory for the first time, allowing audiences to experience the throughlines and connections Icke explores in his pairing of these classic dramas-depicting two epic family sagas written over 2,000 years apart-which will be performed by the same cast. In his adaptations, Icke bridges antiquity and the contemporary to create worlds that enhance the psychological drama in classic texts; he blurs the lines between public and private life in Hamlet, and heightens courtroom tensions in Oresteia.