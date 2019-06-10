OCTET Adds Special Benefit Performance on June 25th

Signature Theatre announced today that Octet, a chamber choir musical by three-time Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812) and directed by Annie Tippe (Ghost Quartet), will have a special benefit performance to support the Signature Ticket Initiative on Tuesday, June 25 at 7:30 PM.

Tickets purchased for this performance will help keep ticket prices affordable through the Signature Ticket Initiative, which offered its millionth subsidized ticket last month. Tickets for the benefit performance are $350 ($265 is tax deductible), which includes the performance, an exclusive talkback with writer Dave Malloy after the show, a glass of prosecco and an Octet poster. Each ticket purchased to attend the benefit performance will go toward subsidizing ten tickets for future Signature Productions.

Octet is now playing through June 30th in The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues) after opening to overwhelmingly positive reviews. Ben Brantley, in The New York Times, called it "A beautiful, absorbing, disturbing work... you'll feel reassured, alarmed, enlightened and truly thrilled." Though the run is currently sold out, waitlist tickets are available by visiting the Box Office one hour before each performance. Limited access to sold out performances is also available by joining Signature Theatre's Patron program.

Octet is the first production in Malloy's Signature Residency, which will include three world premiere musicals by Malloy over five years.

Featuring a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts, and Sufi poetry, Octet explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st century technology. It is the first musical Signature has produced since its founding in 1991.

The cast of Octet includes Adam Bashian (The Phantom of the Opera) as Ed, Kim Blanck (Alice by Heart) as Karly, Starr Busby (Off-Broadway debut) as Paula, Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical) as Henry, Justin Gregory Lopez ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live") as Toby, J.D. Mollison (X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation) as Marvin, Margo Seibert(In Transit) as Jessica, and Kuhoo Verma (The Big Sick) as Velma. Jonathan Christopher and Nicole Weiss are understudies for all eight roles.

The creative team includes Or Matias (Music Supervision and Music Direction), Amy Rubin & Brittany Vasta (Scenic Design), Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), Christopher Bowser (Lighting Design) and Hidenori Nakajo (Sound Design). The Production Stage Manager is Jhanaë K-C Bonnick and Casting is by Henry Russell Bergstein.

The world premiere of Octet is generously supported by The Lupin Foundation. Special thanks to The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust and The Michael and Betty Rauch Fund for Residency 5 for supporting the Residency 5 Program. Additional support for Dave Malloy's Residency 5 provided by The Frederick Loewe Foundation.

To purchase tickets for all Signature Productions call Ticket Services at 212-244-7529 (Tues. - Sun., 11am - 6pm) or visit www.SignatureTheatre.org.

