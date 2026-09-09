Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

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Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Categories

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Broadway)

Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Off Broadway)

Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Broadway)

Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Off Broadway)

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