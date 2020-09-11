New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From New Musicals From Zack Zadek, Peter Duchan & Jaime Jarrett

Tune in on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at 7PM EDT.

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Love, Rosie and Wonder Boy. The live 45-minute presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers and creative team.

Based on the 2014 Lionsgate film Love, Rosie and the 2004 novel Where Rainbows End, the new musical Love, Rosie has music and lyrics by Zack Zadek (Deathless) and a book by Peter Duchan (Dogfight). Rosie and Alex meet at eighteen. They're from different worlds, a gulf of misunderstanding between them, but they share a passion for music-and for each other. The youthful choices they make, the leaps they take together, will change the course of their lives, pushing them closer together and pulling them apart. Two interconnected lives are tracked over a decade, asking the question: what is a love story? Featuring performances by co-writer Zack Zadek.

The new musical Wonder Boy has book, music, and lyrics by Jaime Jarrett. When Jackson steals a mysterious drug from his super genius twin sister, he transforms into Wonder Boy, a superhero with unparalleled strength, the ability to fly, and automatic self-healing powers. Jackson must navigate his new identity as a superhero, as well as his identity as a transgender man. As he battles crime, reconnects with his lesbian ex-girlfriend, and begins to lose his twin sister to a mystifying memory loss disease, he must face his masculinity, his vulnerability, what it means to be a superhero, and what it means to be a man. Featuring performances by Joshuah Dominique (The Elementary Spacetime Show) and Sav Souza (1776, Lempicka).

Love, Rosie was developed in summer 2019 at Vassar and New York Stage and Film's Powerhouse Theater, and this is the first time that any material will be presented publicly. Wonder Boy has been developed by The Dare Tactic, New York Musical Festival, and Musical Theatre Factory where it received a staged reading in January 2020.

The 45-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, and is hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. For the month of September, the company will be supporting Black Theatre United and the League of Women Voters. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

