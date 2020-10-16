New York Theatre Barn to Feature Excerpts From New Musicals THE KING'S WIFE and METROPOLIS

Tune in Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 7PM EDT.

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from the new musicals The King's Wife and Metropolis. The live 45-minutes presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers and creative team.

The King's Wife, the new musical from the Grammy-nominated songwriter Jamie Floyd (music/lyrics) and Mêlisa Annis (book), uniquely re-tells the relationship between Catherine of Aragon and Anne Boleyn, the first two wives of King Henry VIII of England. While historical accounts paint these women as bitter enemies, The King's Wife (using historic clues) flips the script to tell their tale differently. The story begins with them as like-minded good friends - plotting and executing ideas for the people and the future before they are stripped of choice, options and each other in a devastating game of politics and power. It's an untraditional period piece with a dark, progressive vibe, and a moving, hopeful story about female friendship and the detriment to the world when great women aren't allowed to rise. Featuring performances by co-writer Jamie Floyd.

The new musical Metropolis has book, music and lyrics by AriDy Nox and Brandon Webster. Metropolis is an epic tale that follows the Harmonizer-android-unit turned space-time-continuum anarchist Fari as she is wrenched across space and time. With the Apocalypse hot on her heels in the past and the future, Fari keeps finding herself at the center of world-defining moments. But will she be able to withstand the upheaval? Or will she crack under the pressure? Featuring performances by Western Carolina University students Cory Barrow, Taylor Harris, Tyler McKenzie, Max Morter, Caleb Spainhour, Marthaluz Velez and HK Wall.

The King's Wife has been presented in development at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and at Playwright's Horizons. Metropolis was conceived and partially developed through Musical Theatre Factory's Inaugural Makers Cohort, received a residency with Ancram Opera House, a concert presentation at Joe's Pub, and has also been developed through a residency with Broad Views on Broadway, Western Carolina University, New Light Theatre, and is also a finalist for the Sundance Theatre Lab Program.

The 45-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, and is hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

