New Single 'Liquid Courage' From LOVE & SOUTHERN D!SCOMFORT Featuring Ramona Keller to be Released

The single will be released on October 14th.

Today Patton Daye Slater Productions announced the forthcoming release of the haunting new single "Liquid Courage," a song from the upcoming musical theatre concept album Love & Southern D!scomfort. "Liquid Courage" features music and lyrics by Bobby Daye, lyrics by Monica L. Patton, and vocals by Broadway veteran Ramona Keller (Smokey Joe's Café, BKLYN The Musical, Caroline, Or Change).

Love & Southern D!scomfort, a musical set in present-day Louisiana, weaves a captivating tale about the Dejoies, an old-money family torn apart by greed, addiction, undiagnosed mental illness, and a long-buried family secret. The story's protagonist, Wilhelmina Dejoie (Keller), sings "Liquid Courage" when she finally "hits bottom" after a lifetime of self-medicating.

"We've all been in that place where we don't want to face reality or feel the pain of our life," vocalist Ramona Keller said. "This song reflects those moments when you want something to help escape it all."

"When writing this song for Wilhelmina, I knew her pain had to be reflected in her life's soundtrack, which would be old-school R&B," composer Bobby Daye said.

Lyricist Monica L. Patton added, " 'Liquid Courage' reminds us that pain and struggle spare no one."

Experience the "Liquid Courage" trailer below!

The pre-sale period for "Liquid Courage" begins today Friday, October 2 with an official release date of Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The single can be purchased wherever digital music is sold or by visiting the Love & Southern D!scomfort website at www.lasdmusical.com.

INFO:

Monica L. Patton (Lyrics)

Ms. Patton is the author of the musical drama Love & Southern D!scomfort (formerly known as "The Inheritance: Love, Drugs & Southern Discomfort"). She toured with The Book of Mormon Second National Tour since its inception in 2012 (She was the only cast member to be in the company from day one until it closed in 2020). She has worked with such luminaries as Jesse Norman, Diahann Carroll, and Freda Payne. She covered Eartha Kitt as the Fairy Godmother in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella and sang opposite Jon Secada as the Narrator in the National Tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Her other credits include; Broadway: Finian's Rainbow, Abby's Song, and Ragtime. Off-Broadway: Little Ham. National Tours: Disney's The Lion King, Annie 30th Anniversary.

Bobby Daye (Music and Lyrics)

Mr. Daye wrote the music and lyrics for and is a producer of, Love & Southern D!scomfort. Bobby has a career that has crossed into stage, film, television. and radio. He most recently toured with Aladdin. His Broadway credits include Shrek the Musical, The Color Purple, The Lion King, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Dreamgirls, The Wiz , and The Book of Mormon. He is also a recipient of an Outstanding Individual Performance Award for his work in the 2010 NYMF production of The Great Unknown. As a songwriter, he penned the theme song to the ABC-TV soap "Loving," which was performed by Johnny Mathis. He was a 9-time male vocalist winner on "Ed McMahon's Star Search" and has appeared on television in "Empire," "Chicago PD," "Law and Order," and "ED" (among others).

Ramona Keller (Vocals)

Hailing from New York City's borough of Brooklyn, Ramona attended the High School of Music and Art and immediately following graduation, landed the lead role in the rhythm and gospel musical, Mama I Want to Sing. No stranger to Broadway, Ramona originated the principal role of 'Radio 1' in Caroline or Change and 'Ms. Paradice' in BKLYN The Musical. Additionally, Ramona's vocal prowess has supported music powerhouses such as Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, PM Dawn, and Alicia Keys.

ABOUT LOVE & SOUTHERN D!SCOMFORT

With a book and lyrics by Monica L. Patton, music and lyrics by Bobby Daye, Love & Southern D!scomfort is a beautiful, timeless story, set in the sultry south, about family dysfunction, skeletons in closets, and ultimately, understanding, love, forgiveness, and redemption. Tony Award-winning producer Tamara Tunie has signed on to direct the project. Prolific and Tony-winning producer Ken Davenport serves as the musical's executive producer. Patton Daye Slater Productions plans a New York showcase of the musical in 2021.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You