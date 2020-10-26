New Ohio Theatre's Producers Club Goes Digital

The 2020 edition will feature four new works-in-progress over two weeks, November 9 - 22 2020.

New Ohio Theatre has announced that Producers Club Fall 2020 will be live-streamed online for the first time, featuring four new works-in-progress over two weeks, November 9 - 22 2020.

Tickets are Pay What You Will, with a suggested ticket price of $10. Purchase at newohiotheatre.org. All shows will be at 7 PM EST. View the full performance calendar at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1004056.

Producers Club is New Ohio's free-floating, ad hoc, instant-gratification, impulse-driven, pop-up work-in-progress showing that offers NYC indie theatre artists the opportunity to flex their muscles, share their current thinking, and test their next great idea. This year we feature brand new ideas from Keenan Oliphant, Anna Brenner, Non Kuramoto, and Mike Lala & Iris McCloughan.

Artistic Director Robert Lyons says, "These artists are profoundly engaged in the current moment and are committed to a deep-dive exploration of the online, live-stream experience. We can't wait to share this early work with audiences in New York City, across the country, and around the world."

