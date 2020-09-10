New John Lewis Musical THE BOY FROM TROY Announces Cast and Sets For Concept Album

The industry presentation will take place in the Spring.

THE BOY FROM TROY, a new musical featuring original book/ lyrics by Bryan-Keyth Wilson (FOR COLORED BOYZ...) and original music/lyrics by Constance T. Washington will get a private workshop this fall. The industry presentation will take place in the Spring. The Creative Co-Lab has partnered with Sounds Bout Right Productions to create a concept album this fall. The workshop is fully produced by The Creative Co-Lab and will feature an original score infused with the sounds of the movement that made a generation march and stand up for equality.

THE BOY FROM TROY follows the life of John Lewis as a 10 year old Preacher living in Alabama to his teenage years where he starts to encounter racism living in the Jim Crow South to his adulthood as a key organizer in the Civil Rights/ Nonviolence Direct Action Movement. John Lewis became a change maker in American History by organizing nonviolent protests across the South and being the youngest speaker at The March on Washington in 1963. This musical fuses the sounds of yesterday and today to tell the story of a man whose legacy is transcendent.

THE BOY FROM TROY honors music and dance that is woven into the tapestry and lifeline of Black and American History. Bryan-Keyth Wilson will direct and choreograph with Associate Choreographer Fendi Kerlegan, Associate Director/Costume Designer Ya-Ya Smith and dramaturgy by Latreva Herndon-Washington & Hiko Addison, Production Manager Linda Baker and Stage Manager Cris Eli Blak. The workshop cast includes: Elijah‌ ‌Brantly‌, JP Ross, Courtney Williams, Robert King Jr., Ronson Hawkins, Amefika El-Amin, Kennen Butler, Marcell McKenzie, Shaunyce Omar, Hannah Omisore, Jenna Clayborn, Denise Ward, Regina Hearne, LaKiesha Randle, C.N. Mason, Tereva Crum, Aly Bitter, Annie Raczko, Autumn Silvas, Ashley Oviedo, Amelia Moss, Luc Clopton, Adam Edward Johnson, Danny Adams, Kevin Wood, Reese Diaz and Brandon Taylor.

For more information on this project and the Creative Co-Lab please visit www.creativeco-lab.org.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You